Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, McCabe & O’Reilly

Give the Tampa Bay Lightning credit. They outworked and outplayed the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 on Tuesday night and are in a good position heading into Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The score, 7-3, says it all.

Now, the Maple Leafs’ job is to tie the series at 1-1 and regain home ice. Although the Lightning had a tough end to the regular season, losing four of their last five games, they know how to focus and get their game in shape for the postseason.

Latest News & Highlights

However, the Lightning has injury concerns heading into Game 2. Victor Hedman left the last game early in the second period due to an undisclosed injury. He did not return and is a game-time decision, but I expect he’ll play tonight.

Mikey Eyssimont was also injured after taking an open-ice hit in the second period from Jake McCabe, while Erik Cernak did not return after taking a Michael Bunting elbow to the head late in the second period. None of the three players practiced with the team on Wednesday, and Cernak and Eyssimont are officially ruled out for Game 2. However, Tanner Jeannot, who has been out, might play after practicing with the team.

Item One: Michael Bunting Given a Three-game Suspension

Bunting was given a three-game suspension by the NHL on Wednesday for an illegal check to the head on Cernak during Game 1. The check occurred late in the second period, and Bunting was given a match penalty. The suspension was announced yesterday.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bunting will be eligible to return for Game 5 on April 27, provided the Maple Leafs are still playing. Matthew Knies is expected to join the postseason lineup in his absence.

Bunting’s suspension is significant, especially for a first-time offender. In part, he got three games because the hit was considered intentional. His reputation of embellishment and sometimes crossing the line might have also played a role in the length of the suspension.

We’ll see how Bunting will be treated by referees when he returns. The rumour mill has already started, with thoughts that he might have worn out his welcome in Toronto after the hit. Regardless, this type of play might have eroded the bottom line of his next contract.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Gets Another Chance in the Crease

Despite his struggles, Ilya Samsonov will start in goal in Game 2. He was pulled in Game 1 after allowing six goals on 29 shots.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matt Murray is still out with a concussion, so he’s not an option. Plus, bailing on their goalie after the whole team – with some rare exceptions – played poorly seems wrong. It’s up to Samsonov to find his regular-season form and immediately.

Item Three: Jake McCabe Is One Maple Leafs’ Player Who Did Play Well

Speaking of Maple Leafs who did play well, Mitch Marner was one, as was Jake McCabe. McCabe had a strong physical presence in Game 1, registering seven hits in the 7-3 loss – as noted, one of those hits forced Eyissimont to leave the game.

McCabe played almost 20 minutes in his first playoff game. Earlier in the season, he hit the 500-game mark for his career, so playing postseason hockey was a long time coming for the physical defenseman (from “Maple Leafs’ McCabe on cusp of first NHL playoff game: ‘Sheer excitement, sheer joy,’ Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 17/04/2023).

Item Four: Ryan O’Reilly Has Been Productive Since Returning

Ryan O’Reilly scored the team’s first goal on Tuesday. He’s a playoff performer, and the team needs his production, which has been steady since his return from long-term injury.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Over his past six games, O’Reilly has scored two goals and five assists, including four power-play points. He’s been playing on the team’s first power-play unit and should continue to contribute in Game 2 on Thursday.

Item Five: Mac Hollowell Returning From Knee Surgery for Marlies

The Toronto Marlies’ Mac Hollowell is making progress in his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured kneecap. He was skating on Wednesday before the Marlies’ practice.

That said, there is no clear timeline for Hollowell’s return. It isn’t likely he’ll be ready when the Marlies begin the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on April 27.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Lightning have had a lot of playoff experience and success in recent years and are embracing an opportunity to add to their legacy. The Maple Leafs are surely feeling the weight of expectations and the pressure to finally break their playoff series win drought.

Game 2 should be interesting. One thing head coach Sheldon Keefe did note was that it was uncharacteristic for his team to give up the types of goals they did give up. There were a couple of tap-ins and goals right at the end of the periods. That, to me, just seems like a hard-work thing.

You have to believe that the Maple Leafs are going to dial up their work ethic tonight. Look for the team to protect their goalie better. If they don’t, the series is likely toast.