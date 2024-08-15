Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Clark, Hakanpaa, Bogosian & Murray

The transition from John Tavares to Auston Matthews as the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs highlights the deep bonds between the players on this team. While the main headline was undoubtedly Tavares stepping down to allow Matthews to take the formal leadership role, another real story lies in the grace and understanding with which Tavares embraced this change. Recognizing that Matthews is now the face of the team and likely the best person to lead, Tavares showed what a class act he truly is by supporting this decision wholeheartedly. Even his kids were hanging around wearing Matthews’ jerseys.

This moment speaks volumes about Tavares’ character and the camaraderie within the locker room. These players genuinely seem to get along well and enjoy playing together. Others on the team echoed this sentiment in various ways. For example, Mitch Marner, often a lightning rod for criticism, recently received strong praise from a former Maple Leafs player. Outside a divided fanbase, this highlights the respect he commands among his peers.

Also, despite a challenging injury history with the team, Matt Murray re-signed with the Maple Leafs because Toronto was his first choice. This, too, shows how much players value the organization and their teammates. I’ll share some of these backstories in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, offering a glimpse into the strong relationships and mutual respect that define this team.

Item One: Wendel Clark Weighs in on Maple Leafs Leadership Change

Former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark shared his thoughts on the team’s recent leadership transition, where Matthews took over the captaincy from Tavares. Clark, who served as captain for three years and played under captains Doug Gilmour and Mats Sundin, offered a unique perspective on the change.

Reflecting on his personal experience, Clark mentioned that he never needed to walk on eggshells around his successors, and the same camaraderie seems to exist between Tavares and Matthews. “It takes a group of leaders; Auston getting the ‘C’ is not one thing,” Clark noted.

Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs and Rick Wamsley, St. Louis Blues, April 1986. (Photo by Graig Abel)

He added, after he and Gilmour had watched Matthews’ installation, “It’s a little more focal point on him now because he has that letter. But it’s just a letter” (from ‘LEAF NOTES: Wendel Clark warns Matthews can’t do it all himself,’ Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 8/14/24).

Clark praised the professionalism with which the transition was handled, particularly by Tavares. “John’s watched Auston grow and wants to help his teammate. But John’s not changing how he plays or prepares, and Auston doesn’t want him to. The letter doesn’t change the person; the reason you got the letter was because of the person you are.”

Clark’s comments highlight the strong leadership culture within the Maple Leafs, where captaincy symbolizes the team’s collective strength rather than one individual’s responsibility.

Item Two: Still a Chance Jani Hakanpaa Could Be With the Maple Leafs

For weeks, Maple Leafs fans have been left in the dark regarding Jani Hakanpaa’s status. If healthy, this defenceman could significantly bolster the team’s blue line. General Manager (GM) Brad Treliving finally provided a minor update when questioned yesterday. He acknowledged that the team is still working through the situation. However, he refrained from offering specific details, likely because the day focused on Matthews being named the new team captain.

This vague update is a double-edged sword for Maple Leafs fans. On the one hand, it confirms that Hakanpaa is still part of the team’s plans, which suggests they want him. On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding his health—particularly his knee condition—continues to cause anxiety among the fanbase. Hakanpaa last played an NHL game on March 16, and reports from the Dallas Stars camp have indicated that he’s dealing with a degenerative knee injury, described as “bone-on-bone with not much knee left.” This casts a shadow over whether he can return to the ice at the level required in the NHL.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The longer the situation drags on without an official contract or a clear prognosis, the more it affects the team’s broader roster decisions. With Hakanpaa’s potential deal still pending, Toronto has $1.28 million in salary cap space, leaving them little room to maneuver. This cap uncertainty also affects other decisions, like the potential extension or trade of Nick Robertson.

However, despite the concerns, there are signs that the team is optimistic about Hakanpaa’s potential contribution. In an interview, recently acquired goalie Anthony Stolarz mentioned that he’s looking forward to playing alongside Hakanpaa again, suggesting the team is preparing for his eventual return.

For Maple Leafs fans, the situation surrounding Hakanpaa reminds them of the fine line between potential and risk. If Hakanpaa can return to health, he could be a crucial asset to the team’s defence. However, until more clarity on his condition is available, his status remains a significant question mark for the team heading into the season.

Item Three: Marner Hugely Appreciated by Former Teammate

In a recent interview, Zach Bogosian strongly supported Marner and expressed his confusion over why Marner often becomes the target of criticism. He emphasized that Marner is an exceptional player, great teammate, and leader and is baffled by the negative attention he receives, especially considering his dedication to the team both on and off the ice.

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Bogosian, Marner is an excellent teammate on and off the ice. He goes out of his way to support those around him, fostering a positive environment in the locker room. Marner’s presence is often described as a key factor in maintaining team morale, whether through his playful energy or genuine concern for his teammates’ well-being. His leadership isn’t just about his on-ice play; it’s about how he helps create a close-knit, supportive atmosphere that allows everyone to perform at their best. This is why many of his peers, including Bogosian, seem quick to defend him against criticism. They know firsthand how much he contributes to the team beyond his on-ice skills.

According to Bogosian, Marner is unfairly singled out as a scapegoat despite his significant contributions to the team. This view reflects a broader sentiment among fans and players that Marner’s efforts and character deserve more recognition and less unwarranted criticism. While I have no argument with Bogosian on his insights, the situation with Marner is more nuanced – as fans know too well.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As fans, the Tavares to Matthews transition reminds us that the players on this roster seem to like each other. The camaraderie within the Maple Leafs’ locker room is evident from how players speak about each other and their overall experience with the team. Despite the ups and downs of the season, the bond between the players and the staff remains strong.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That was further brought out recently during a recent Matt Murray interview. Specifically, goalie Murray noted, “The group of guys in the room is unbelievable. The staff is unbelievable. I know there’s a lot of (player) turnover at times, but the training staff and that group of people tend to stay the same, and they nailed it with the group they have here.”

Murray’s recent comments highlight this connection. He emphasized that, beyond the challenges of the NHL and his personal hurdles, the team’s sense of unity and support is unmatched. The players genuinely like each other and appreciate the dedication of the staff, creating an environment where everyone is committed to helping each other succeed. This camaraderie makes Toronto a tightly-knit group where players feel at home and supported, no matter the circumstances.

Interesting insights about the team from several different sources.