NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers may already have a partial solution to the offer sheets tendered to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. So too, is there an option out of Calgary that the Oilers could look to? Might the Montreal Canadiens be willing to help out the Oilers, while helping themselves? Will John Tavares giving up the captaincy in Toronto affect his contract extension talks? Finally, the Washington Capitals are bringing Jakub Vrana into camp on a professional tryout.

Oilers Likely Sending Evander Kane In For Surgery

A second insider is now reporting that Evander Kane is likely to have off-season surgery, bringing a possible partial solution to the Edmonton Oilers offer sheet issues. Elliotte Friedman noted on a surprise episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast: “I believe Evander Kane is going to have surgery. I think one of the reasons it took this long is because there was some conversations which doctor was going to do it, and who was available.” Friedman adds that he’s not sure Kane’s absence will take him to the playoffs, but he does now, “He’s going to be out months, I’m not talking like 1-2 months.”

Friedman also reports there was some talk about trading Cody Ceci but the Oilers ultimately decided not to do so. Now, he’s wondering if the team will be forced into it as part of a way to relieve some of the pressure related to their salary cap.

Rasmus Andersson An Option for the Oilers?

One of the rumors floated out there by Bob Stauffer was that someone like Rasmus Andersson could be considered an upgrade in Edmonton if the Oilers let Broberg walk and potentially moved Ceci. Andersson has two years remaining on a team-friendly deal at $4.55 million per season.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman said he heard that rumor and believes the players on the Flames roster were told this summer that no one else would be moving. The organization liked the quiet that has no befallen the team and they want to get back to focusing on building, rather than dumping assets. Friedman did concede that if an offer was too good to pass up, the Flames would look at it, but it’s not clear what it would take for the Flames to be willing to trade Andersson to a division rival like Edmonton.

Would the Canadiens Help the Oilers By Taking on Ceci?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now writes that the Montreal Canadiens could ‘help out.’ the Oilers and have a potential interest in Ceci. They have the cap room to take on Ceci’s $3.25 million with an asset attached. Dumont wonders what the Oilers would have to include to offload Ceci to Montreal, and wondered if the starting point could be a first-round pick – a 2026 as the Oilers don’t have a 2025 first.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Red Wings, Bruins, Devils, Hurricanes

That seems rich considering Ceci has value and a solid contract, but teams working with Edmonton while they are jammed up might be asking for a lot.

Maple Leafs Still Intend to Talk Contract With Tavares

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving stated that John Tavares losing the captaincy won’t impact his contract negotiations. The 33-year-old center, set to become an unrestricted free agent next July, has expressed a desire to stay with the team and Treliving believes Tavares still has plenty to offer on the ice.

Friedman said during his podcast that a contract extension is likely being considered by both sides, suggesting it remains a possibility.

Jakub Vrana Coming to Capitals Camp

Forward Jakub Vrana will join the Washington Capitals’ 2024 training camp on a professional tryout agreement, confirmed the team on Thursday. Vrana spent parts of five seasons with Caps, winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2018, before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings in 2020.

Forward Jakub Vrana will join the Washington Capitals' 2024 Training Camp on a professional tryout agreement. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) August 15, 2024

He enjoyed his best professional hockey in Washington, posting two 20-plus goal seasons between 2018 and 2020.