The Legend of Rangers’ Play-By-Play Announcer Sam Rosen: From the Booth to Our Hearts

On Aug. 13, a legendary chapter in New York Rangers history began its final act. Sam Rosen, the man who has brought the thrill of hockey into countless homes since 1984, announced that he will retire from broadcasting after the 2024-25 NHL season. Rosen’s unmistakable voice has captured the essence of the game’s most unforgettable moments, from a Stanley Cup to the heart-pounding intensity of regular-season battles.

But Rosen’s impact goes far beyond the calls themselves—his dynamic partnerships in the booth, his journey to becoming one of the most revered broadcasters in sports, and the legacy he leaves behind are all integral to his storied career. This article pays tribute to the man behind the microphone, exploring his greatest moments, the people who shared the booth with him, and the life that shaped a legend.

Early Years: The Making of a Broadcasting Legend

Rosen’s journey began far from the bright lights of New York City. Born in Ulm, Germany, Rosen moved with his family to Brooklyn, New York, at two years old. Growing up in Brooklyn, he quickly became an ardent fan of the New York Yankees, idolizing legendary broadcaster Mel Allen. But it wasn’t just baseball that captured young Rosen’s heart—he was also a passionate follower of the New York Rangers, the team that would become synonymous with his name.

While attending college, Rosen honed his broadcasting skills working in the news department at WINS radio station. His career took a significant turn when he was mentored by Jim Gordon, the Rangers’ play-by-play broadcaster at the time. Under Gordon’s guidance, Rosen developed the skills and confidence that led him to take over as the Rangers’ play-by-play voice in 1984, marking the beginning of a legendary career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Rosen shared the broadcast booth with three main partners, each bringing their unique perspective and chemistry to Rangers broadcasts. First, there was Phil Esposito, a Hall of Famer with whom Rosen called games for two seasons. Following Esposito, Rangers alum John Davidson joined Rosen for an incredible 19-season partnership that became a fan favorite. After Davidson, former St. Louis Blues defenseman Joe Micheletti stepped into the role. He and Rosen have worked seamlessly together ever since. Together, they formed one of the most enduring and beloved broadcasting duos in hockey.

Legendary Moments: The Best of Sam Rosen

Rosen delivered countless iconic calls in his career, each one memorable in its own right. Ranking these moments is no easy task, as each resonates according to personal preference. Nevertheless, Rosen’s ability to convey the emotion and intensity of the game has made these calls timeless treasures for Rangers fans.

10. “Captain Callahan Comes Through”

On April 25, 2013, in the second to last game of the season, the Rangers faced the Carolina Hurricanes with a postseason berth on the line. With just three minutes remaining in the third period, the Rangers tied the game. Three minutes into overtime, Ryan Callahan, the team’s captain, received a pass from Derek Stepan and fired a shot past Hurricanes goalie Dan Ellis. Rosen’s call was as electrifying as the moment itself: “Rangers win!” followed by the emphatic declaration, “Captain Callahan comes through!”

9. “Chris Kreider With A Hat Trick In The Third Period”

In last season’s playoffs, the Rangers found themselves in a precarious position. After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series against the Hurricanes, they dropped two straight games. With the series now at 3-2 and trailing 3-1 in Game 6, the Rangers were staring down the possibility of a disastrous collapse. But in the third period, they found their hero in Chris Kreider. First, Kreider poked a loose puck past Frederik Andersen then executed a trademark tip-in on the power play.

These goals set the stage for another legendary Rosen call. Broadcasting on the radio alongside Dave Maloney, Rosen described the moment when Kreider tipped Ryan Lindgren’s pass past Andersen, giving the Rangers a 4-3 lead and clinching the series. With palpable excitement, Rosen exclaimed, “They score, they score, the Rangers lead it four to three, Chris Kreider with a hat trick in the third period!”

8. “There’s Number 50”

On March 23, 1994, the Rangers squared off against the Edmonton Oilers in a game that held special significance for Adam Graves. Entering the matchup with 49 goals on the season, Rangers fans didn’t have to wait long for the milestone moment. Fifteen minutes into the first period, Mark Messier sent a perfect pass to Graves, who promptly buried it behind Oilers goalie Bill Ranford to score his 50th. The excitement behind Rosen’s call—“There’s number 50!”—articulated the significance of the moment when Graves tied Vic Hadfield for the most goals by a Ranger in a single season – a record he would break just minutes later.

7. “And They’re On Their Feet at the Garden”

This isn’t just a one-time call. It’s one of Rosen’s signature catchphrases that has become ingrained with the excitement of Rangers hockey at Madison Square Garden. Whenever a big moment occurs, whether it’s a crucial save, a game-winning goal, or an electrifying overtime victory, Rosen captures the energy of the crowd with his iconic shout: “And they’re on their feet at the Garden!” This phrase epitomizes the passion of Rangers fans and the unique atmosphere of the Garden, making it a staple in Rosen’s legendary broadcasting repertoire.

6. “Save By Richter”

In Game 4 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, the New York Rangers faced a pivotal moment that could have dramatically altered the course of the series. With the Rangers trailing 2-1 late in the second period, Vancouver Canucks forward Pavel Bure was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down by Brian Leetch on a breakaway.

Bure, one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the league, had the chance to extend Vancouver’s lead and shift the series’ momentum. As he charged toward the net, the tension in the arena was palpable. But Rangers goalie Mike Richter stood his ground, managing to get a piece of the puck with his right toe. As the puck was deflected away, Rosen delivered his unforgettable call: “Save by Richter!” The Rangers went on to win the game 4-2, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

5. “He Scores, He Scores”

Another iconic call that has become a staple of Rosen’s broadcasting career is his emphatic shout, “He scores, he scores!” Reserved for the biggest moments, this call typically follows a crucial goal, often in overtime or the dying seconds of a game. It has become emblematic of the excitement and drama of Rangers hockey.

Notable instances include when Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the game in a thrilling victory against the Washington Capitals in 2020 and when Ryan Lindgren netted the game-winning goal with less than a second left against the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. This call illustrates the raw emotion of these unforgettable moments, making it a beloved part of Rosen’s legacy.

4. “Rangers, Rangers, Rangers Win!”

On May 15, 2022, the Rangers faced the Pittsburgh Penguins in a dramatic Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. After battling back from a 3-1 series deficit, the Rangers found themselves in overtime, tied 3-3, with everything on the line. Early in the extra period, a penalty on Brock McGinn gave the Rangers a crucial power play. With time winding down on the man advantage, Artemi Panarin stepped up and delivered the game-winner, beating Tristan Jarry with a clutch shot.

Rosen’s call reflected the euphoria of the moment: “Now Panarin moves in, he shoots, he scores, he scores, Rangers, Rangers, Rangers win!” The threefold repetition of “Rangers” was reminiscent of Howie Rose’s legendary “Matteau, Matteau, Matteau!” call from 1994, creating an echo of one of the most iconic moments in Rangers history. This call not only sealed the Rangers’ incredible comeback but also became an instant classic in Rosen’s storied career.

3. “Matteau Puts It, Score! Score!”

One of, if not the most iconic moments in Rangers history was Stéphane Matteau’s double-overtime goal in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final. While Howie Rose’s legendary “Matteau, Matteau, Matteau” call has rightfully become representative of that moment, Rosen’s call was also memorable. As Matteau skated behind the net and slipped the puck past New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur, Madison Square Garden erupted in jubilation.

Overcome with excitement, Rosen began his call, “Matteau moves with the puck. Matteau around the net. Matteau puts it- Score! Score!”—so caught up in the moment that he didn’t even finish the phrase “puts it” before exclaiming, “The Rangers win! The Rangers win! They’re going to the Finals! The Rangers win!” His call, brimming with emotion and urgency, conveyed the significance of the moment, capturing the pure elation of a fanbase that had waited decades for this chance. Rosen’s spontaneous and heartfelt reaction cemented it as one of the most unforgettable calls in Rangers history.

2. “It’s a Power Play Goal!”

One of Rosen’s most enduring and beloved catchphrases is the jubilant “It’s a power play goal!”—a call that has become a rallying cry for Rangers fans every time the team goes on the man advantage. This phrase made its debut during Rosen’s very first game as the Rangers’ play-by-play announcer. When Reijo Ruotsalainen scored a power-play goal late in the second period, Rosen spontaneously exclaimed, “It’s a power play goal!” The excitement in his voice captured the moment, and little did anyone know, it would become one of the most iconic calls in sports broadcasting.

Whether by intention or evolution, this catchphrase has become a constant part of Rosen’s career, echoing through the years with every big Rangers power-play goal. It’s more than just a call; it’s a part of the fabric of Rangers hockey, a moment that fans cherish and look forward to with every game. For many, hearing Rosen’s voice proclaim, “It’s a power play goal!” has become a hallmark of the joy of watching their team succeed, making it one of the most significant aspects of his legendary career.

1. “And This One Will Last a Lifetime”

The words inextricably tied to Rosen are: “And this one will last a lifetime.” As the clock hit 0:00 in Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, Rosen delivered what has become the defining call of his career, “The waiting is over! The New York Rangers are the Stanley Cup Champions! And this one will last a lifetime!”

In those few sentences, Rosen immortalized the culmination of 54 years of hope, heartbreak, and relentless passion that had defined generations of Rangers fans. His voice echoed the pain and suffering of a city that had waited so long for this moment and the pure, unbridled joy of finally breaking the championship drought. “The waiting is over” resonated as a collective sigh of relief, while “The New York Rangers are the Stanley Cup Champions” fulfilled a dream that had been decades in the making.

This call is more than just a memorable highlight of Rosen’s career—it is etched into the very fabric of hockey history. It stands as one of the greatest calls of all time, on par with Al Michaels’ iconic “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” from the 1980 Olympic Games.

Rosen’s words, filled with emotion and gravitas, will forever be remembered as a part of sports lore, immortalizing the moment when the Rangers and their fans finally reached the pinnacle of the hockey world. It was a call that didn’t just mark the end of a game; it marked the end of an era and the beginning of a legacy that will last a lifetime.

A Legacy That Will Last Forever: Honoring Sam Rosen

As Rosen prepares to hang up his microphone after the 2024-25 season, it’s clear that his impact on the Rangers and the world of hockey will be felt for generations to come. For over four decades, Rosen’s voice has been the soundtrack to the lives of countless Rangers fans. His calls have created memories that truly “will last a lifetime.”

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016, Rosen’s contribution to the sport extends far beyond the games he’s called. His professionalism, passion, and unparalleled ability to chronicle the emotion of the moment have set a standard that few can match. But for Rangers fans, Rosen is more than just a broadcaster—he’s become a cherished part of their lives, like a trusted family member who has shared in every joy, heartache, and triumph along the way.

As a tribute to his immeasurable contributions, it would be only fitting for Madison Square Garden to hang a banner in his honor alongside those of the legendary players whose careers he narrated. Such a gesture would not only commemorate his place in franchise history but also serve as a reminder to future generations of the man who brought the Rangers to life. Rangers fans will forever cherish the memories Rosen has given them. His voice, his passion, and his unforgettable calls will echo throughout hockey history, reminding us all that legends like Sam Rosen truly do last a lifetime.