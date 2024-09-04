Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Robertson, Matthews & Youth Movement

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News and Rumors, I’ll explore a key theme emerging from the offseason: whether it’s time for a youth movement within the team. Notably, the Maple Leafs’ core—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander—has matured, with no aging veteran now around for support. This shift raises questions about how young talents like Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Nick Robertson will fit into the roster.

As the offseason unfolds, the Maple Leafs face an intriguing situation: Are Matthews, Marner, and Nylander ready to transition from being mentored to becoming mentors? Today’s post digs into these developments and what they mean for the team moving forward.

Item One: Easton Cowan’s Potential Lineup Fit

One of the biggest questions of the team’s training camp will be if Cowan can make the opening night lineup. If he does, the question becomes where he would fit in the lineup. One scenario could see him on a line with Max Domi and Calle Järnkrok. Another potential fit is pairing him with veterans like John Tavares, who could also mentor him on and off the ice.

Domi, known for his playmaking ability, and Järnkrok, a defensively sound forward, could provide the perfect environment for Cowan to succeed. Domi could serve as a protector and mentor on the ice, allowing Cowan to focus on his game without the pressure of being overly physical. Meanwhile, Järnkrok could cover any defensive lapses, allowing Cowan to play his natural offensive game.

The situation with Cowan differs significantly from Minten’s last year. Unlike Minten, who had more development options, Cowan can’t play in the American Hockey League (AHL) due to current rules. He’d have to return to junior hockey if he doesn’t make the Maple Leafs roster. However, with nothing left to prove at the junior level, there’s little reason to send him back unless he’s truly out of his depth—a scenario that seems unlikely. Cowan will likely make the NHL lineup, but the question remains: where will he fit?

Item Two: Nick Robertson’s Best Play? The Maple Leafs

Whether Robertson truly wants to leave Toronto or not, his best move right now would be to sign a deal with the Maple Leafs. Even if he hopes for a trade, signing and eventually playing would make it easier for the organization to move him while getting better assets in return. On the other hand, sitting out and “rocking the boat” could make other teams hesitant to take a chance on him.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs, once again, are up against the salary cap. Robertson would need to clear waivers to be removed from the roster. Someone will quickly claim him if he signs and is placed on waivers. He’s too good to resist, given his scoring potential. Last season, he was on pace for 20 goals over an 82-game season (14 goals in 56 games) despite averaging just 11:30 per game.

If Robertson signs, he’ll likely start the season on the roster. If he’s on the roster, he’ll get playing time. With increased time on the ice, he can showcase his talents to other teams. That would increase his trade value if it comes to that. The Maple Leafs could then make a deal, securing an asset or assets in return, leading to a win-win situation for both parties.

Moreover, there’s always the chance that Robertson could have a hot start. If he plays a regular shift on one of the top two lines, he might reconsider his stance and decide to stay in Toronto.

Item Three: When Will the Maple Leafs Start to Play Their Youngsters?

In a recent article for Leafs Nation, “Too Green vs. Too Rusty,” Jon Steitzer shared that the Maple Leafs have relied heavily on veteran players to push them further in the postseason over the past few seasons. However, with rumours linking the team to 35-year-old Max Pacioretty—who has been plagued by injuries—it’s time to reconsider that approach. For him, and I agree, a youth movement makes sense for this iteration of the Maple Leafs.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

First, the Maple Leafs are missing young players’ energy and spark. While veterans initially served as mentors to Matthews, Marner, and Nylander, these stars have now matured and are ready to guide the next generation. These players are now, themselves, prepared to step up and lead.

Second, experienced veterans have made costly errors in recent playoff runs. Continuously benching younger players for their mistakes hasn’t worked. Embracing a youth movement might provide the fresh enthusiasm the team needs to finally overcome their playoff hurdles. With Matthews now a captain, the timing is perfect for integrating rising talents like Cowan, Minten, and Matthew Knies (and there are more) into the lineup. It’s time to see what the youngsters can do.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The debate between relying on youth versus experience is complex. Veterans bring stability, composure, and knowledge, particularly in high-pressure situations. However, young players offer energy, speed, and a hunger to prove themselves, which can invigorate a team.

For the Maple Leafs, a balanced mix might be the best approach. While veteran presence is crucial for guiding the team through tough times, infusing the lineup with young talent could provide the spark needed to overcome past playoff failures. A blend of both could harness the strengths of each, creating a dynamic and solid team. It should be interesting how new coach Craig Berube sees it. The coaching staff will soon begin to show its stripes.