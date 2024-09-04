Daily Hockey Trivia – Leafs Draft Picks, Players In Their 40’s & Shutouts

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 4, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Among All Maple Leafs Draft Picks, Who Has The Most Goals In The NHL?

a) Auston Matthews

b) Lanny McDonald

c) Rick Kehoe

d) Wendel Clark

Question 2: Which Player Scored The Most Points In A Season Who Was 40 Years Old Or Older?

a) Jaromir Jagr

b) Gordie Howe

c) Chris Chelios

d) Teemu Selanne

Question 3: In The Modern Era Of The NHL (Since 1967), Who Was The Youngest Goaltender To Record A Shutout?

a) Andrei Vasilevskiy

b) Marc-Andre Fleury

c) Tom Barrasso

d) Carey Price

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Lanny McDonald – After being selected fourth overall in the 1973 NHL Amateur Draft, Lanny McDonald would go on to score 500 goals in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies, and Calgary Flames.

Q2 Answer: b) Gordie Howe – At the age of 40, Gordie Howe scored a career-high of 103 points with the Detroit Red Wings in the 1968-69 season. That is the highest total of any player that played in the NHL at 40 years old or older.

Q3 Answer: c) Tom Barrasso – At just 18 years and 293 days old, goaltender Tom Barrasso earned a shutout with the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the LA Kings, saving all 30 shots he faced. This is the youngest goaltender to record a shutout in the NHL since the 1967 expansion.

Missed The Last Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia: Mr. Game 7, 5-Goal Games & Bissonnette Goal

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.