How Draisaitl’s Deal Changes Marner’s Contract Talks with Maple Leafs

The recent announcement of Leon Draisaitl‘s eight-year, $112 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers will officially make Draisaitl the highest-paid player in the NHL. While the Oilers have secured their superstar for the long term, the ripple effects of this deal could be felt far beyond Edmonton—and notably in Toronto, where Mitch Marner’s camp may seek a contract similar to Draisaitl’s, with an average annual value (AAV) of $14 million.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared on Sportsnet Radio 590 that Marner’s camp, initially rumored to be looking at a $12 million AAV, has potentially shifted his thinking in light of Draisaitl’s deal. The question becomes, is Marner worth much more? And, should he want more, should the Maple Leafs be concerned?

Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Pay $14 Million For Marner, Should They?

If the Toronto Maple Leafs were to meet the new price tag, Marner would become one of the highest-paid players in the league. However, this potential contract could have significant ramifications for the Leafs’ salary cap flexibility, forcing the team to make a tough call.

For Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving, it wouldn’t be an easy decision to make. Marner is a key player for the Leafs and losing him would sting. Yet, committing $14 million per year to Marner could only worsen the club’s odds of maintaining a balanced and competitive roster.

Marner isn’t exactly Draisaitl either. Comparing the two players’ playoff performances sets the Oilers forward apart in a fairly significant way. Draisaitl has been a dominant force in the postseason, averaging 1.46 points per game (PPG) in the playoffs. In contrast, Marner’s playoff production stands at 0.88 PPG, making him roughly 60% as productive. If the Maple Leafs were to argue that playoff performance is a key factor in determining what to pay Marner, his adjusted salary based on this comparison, would be much less.

One Journalist Says Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Factor In Draisaitl’s Deal

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun highlights the drastic difference between Draisaitl and Marner when trying to determine if the two are comparable. Simmons suggests that Draisaitl’s ability to score, pass, compete, and lead his team deep into the playoffs makes his $14 million AAV seem almost like a bargain for the Oilers. His playoff performance ranks him fifth all-time in PPG, behind legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Connor McDavid.

On the other hand, while Marner has been a consistent regular-season performer, his playoff contributions have been less impactful.

Because of that, Simmons writes that the Leafs should wait. The Oilers know what they have in Draisaitl — both in the regular season and playoffs — but the Maple Leafs need to know what they have in Marner. Simmons writes of the Draisaitl deal, “It’s not a measuring point, per se, of what Draisaitl is being paid. It’s more of a point of comparison.”

He adds:

Around the hockey world, the $14 million Draisaitl signed for will for now be used as a gauge for everyone from their second contracts on. Marner should slide in somewhere between the $10.9 million he currently is paid and below the $14 million Draisaitl will make. source – ‘SIMMONS: Unaffected by Leon Draisaitl deal, Leafs are playing waiting game with Mitch Marner’ – Steve Simmons – Toronto Sun – 09/03/2024

The Draisaitl extension has undoubtedly altered the landscape of Marner’s contract negotiations. While Marner’s camp will likely use Draisaitl’s deal as a benchmark, it remains to be seen whether the Leafs will feel obliged to meet him there. Simmons believes that if Marne stays in Toronto, he will get more than he would likely get elsewhere. The Leafs are known for overpaying players. But, will he get $14 million? To see him get anywhere close would mean he’d need to have an incredible playoff performance this season.