Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Minten, Hildeby & Rifai

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News and Rumors, I’ll focus on some of the younger players in the organization and assess what their upcoming season might look like. These include Matthew Knies, who is already a regular in the lineup and expected to play a key role. Then there’s Fraser Minten, who has the potential to crack the roster but could also find himself developing further before jumping to the NHL.

I’ll also look at young goaltender Dennis Hildeby, who will likely spend another season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies unless something drastic happens with the NHL roster. Finally, I’ll touch on depth defenceman Marshall Rifai, who recently signed a two-year contract at the NHL league minimum, signaling his progression within the organization.

Item 1: Matthew Knies Ranks Among NHL’s Best Players Under 23

In this year’s NHL under-23 player rankings, Knies earned a spot among the top 50, coming in at number 37. As the Maple Leafs’ promising young winger, he has quickly become a fan favourite—for good reason (from “Ranking the best NHL players and prospects under 23: Bedard, Stützle, Celebrini top the list,” Corey Pronman, The Athletic, 03/09/2024).

Related: 3 Bold Maple Leafs Predictions for 2024-25

Knies had an impressive rookie season, posting 35 points and impacting Toronto’s high-powered offence. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 217 pounds, he combines size, strength, and skill, making him a force on the ice. He thrives in high-traffic areas, using his courage and tenacity to drive to the net and create scoring chances. While not the most natural playmaker, his excellent hands and ability to generate offence in tight spaces make him a valuable asset.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although his skating has been a concern in the past, Knies’ work ethic and physical play have helped him overcome those limitations. With a solid two-way game and offensive upside, he looks poised for a long and successful career as a top-six forward for the Maple Leafs. His ranking at number 37 reflects the high expectations around the league, and Knies is likely to be a key part of Toronto’s future success.

Item 2: Fraser Minten’s Development and What’s Next

Minten, drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2022, has earned praise for his leadership qualities, high hockey IQ, and solid overall skill set. While his skill set may not be as flashy as some of his peers, his intelligent decision-making allows him to play a physical, effective game on the ice.

Related: Was Lou Lamoriello as Good as Maple Leafs Fans Remember?

In his draft year, Minten was seen as a potential top-six forward, especially after a strong 2022-23 season with the Kamloops Blazers, where he tallied 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points in 57 games. However, his stock hasn’t risen like that of fellow Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan. Minten’s production dipped slightly during the 2023-24 season, scoring 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 43 games split between the Blazers and the Saskatoon Blades.

Despite this, Minten’s future with the Maple Leafs looks promising, though he’s unlikely to crack the NHL roster this season. With David Kämpf and Pontus Holmberg likely occupying the third- and fourth-line center spots, Minten might start his pro career in the AHL with the Marlies. He could benefit from playing top-six minutes and further working on his game.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Minten has the size and intelligence to carve out a role as a bottom-six center in the NHL. However, team management might want to explore his untapped offensive potential before settling on that. If he thrives in a top role with the Marlies, a call-up later in the season wouldn’t be surprising. For now, the Maple Leafs’ leadership will likely take a patient approach to his development.

Item 3: It’s Easy to Forget About Dennis Hildeby, But Don’t Sleep On Him

Amid all the attention on the Maple Leafs goaltending situation—Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and speculation surrounding Matt Murray—one name has flown under the radar: Hildeby. While he may not be in the immediate conversation for the starting job, he shouldn’t be overlooked. He had an impressive rookie season with the Marlies during the 2023-24 AHL campaign.

Hildeby posted a strong 21-11-7 record, with a 2.41 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%). His solid performance earned him a spot in the AHL All-Star Game, and though he was called up to the Maple Leafs twice, he didn’t see any NHL game time.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Devils

At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Hildeby’s size is his greatest asset, but more than his physical presence stands out. He’s agile, moves well laterally, and plays a sound positional game. While he has occasional off nights, they are rare. He has no glaring flaws in his game and appears ready to take the next step toward the NHL.

Given the Maple Leafs’ tight salary cap situation, Hildeby could be a valuable asset this season as a third goaltending option. Being waiver-exempt, the team can move him between the AHL and NHL without risk, offering the team flexibility. While he’s unlikely to start the season on the Maple Leafs roster, if there’s an injury, he could get his shot at some point.

Item 4: Marshall Rifai Signs 2-Year Contract Extension

The Maple Leafs signed Rifai to a two-year contract extension worth $1.55 million on Thursday (Sept. 5). Rifai, 26, made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season, appearing in two regular-season games. However, he spent most of the season with the AHL’s Marlies, where he registered two goals and 17 assists in 57 games.

Rifai’s strong playoff performance for the Marlies—scoring three goals and adding an assist in just four games—helped boost his stock within the organization. While currently viewed as a depth defenceman, an injury or two could give him a shot at cracking the Maple Leafs’ lineup soon.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the offseason winds down, the Nick Robertson dilemma is one of the most talked-about issues. This isn’t the first time I’ve written about the Maple Leafs’ young prospects, but it highlights a recurring theme: the team’s approach to developing their younger talent. While the organization is focused on icing the best possible lineup, I can’t help but wonder if a different philosophy on player development might have changed things, especially for someone like Robertson.

Related: 3 Radical Ideas the Maple Leafs Need to Embrace

Had the Maple Leafs embraced a more trial-and-error approach with their young players, allowing them to learn and grow through the challenges of NHL play, Robertson and the team might not find themselves in the tough spot they are in today. The team often leaned on veterans, who were theoretically more reliable and defensively sound. However, that didn’t always translate into long-term success. I’d rather see these prospects’ youthful energy and potential, even if it comes with mistakes.

As training camp approaches, I’m hoping the Maple Leafs will make room for at least three young players on the roster who have yet to play significant minutes in the NHL. Embracing this youthful energy could provide a much-needed boost, and I’m excited about the possibilities it could bring for the team this season.