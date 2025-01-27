Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Laughton, Tavares, Grebenkin & Dewar

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some key injury updates and a trade rumour that’s been making the rounds. First, the team has recently seen some key players sidelined on the injury front. However, there seems to be good news on the horizon as John Tavares has started skating again. He’s expected to return to full practice soon and means he could see the ice in early February. Having the ex-captain back would be a massive boost, especially with the Maple Leafs’ depth down the middle being tested in his absence.

On the trade front, some chatter suggests the Maple Leafs could make a move for Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton. However, given the reported asking price, I have to believe there’s a more cost-effective solution for the team.

Item One: Maple Leafs Should Be Cautious Trading for Laughton

A few days ago, there were whispers about the Maple Leafs potentially making a move for Scott Laughton. While he’s a versatile forward from the Flyers, the suggestion doesn’t seem to have much merit. Initially, the idea got no traction. The Flyers didn’t seem eager to part with him. However, when Tavares became sidelined with his injury, the rumour was that the Maple Leafs returned to the market for centre depth. While the team has played well enough without Tavares, no one really had risen to the challenge and grabbed his spot.

Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laughton might not be the flashy, but he’s reliable. He’s a more than adequate two-way player, and many Maple Leafs fans see him as an upgrade over Max Domi as the third-line centre. Perhaps they’re right. Laughton would bring a huge upgrade in the faceoff circle as faceoff prowess is something they miss with Tavares out of the lineup.

Neither Laughton nor Domi (at least this season) would light up the score sheet. The Flyers reportedly want a first-round pick for Laughton. If that’s the price, the answer is a quick no! It would be an overpayment for a team that seems to be grooming Fraser Minten for that role. Overpaying for a player who fills a role but doesn’t significantly elevate the team makes little sense.

Item Two: Tavares Will Soon Return to Practice

There’s good news for Maple Leafs fans as Tavares is back on the ice. After a week and a half on the injured reserve (IR) with his lower-body injury, Tavares resumed skating and is expected to join full practice soon. While the ex-captain’s injury has left a hole in the lineup, head coach Craig Berube remains optimistic Tavares could be back by the end of the week.

If Tavares stays on track, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him return to game action ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off. His return would boost the Maple Leafs as they continue to work through the challenge of depth down the middle. The fact he’s skating suggests a return is likely sooner rather than later. In the longer term, the Maple Leafs have the talent in the organization to cover for Tavares – but the “right now” seems to be the question. Returning to the Laughton idea, perhaps if the team can find a solid third-line trade deadline center, they’ll trade for a rental.

Item Three: Nikita Grebenkin Recalled to the Maple Leafs

Over the weekend, the Maple Leafs recalled 21-year-old forward Nikita Grebenkin from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. This comes in response to Connor Dewar being placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Grebenkin already got into seven games with the team earlier this season, but he didn’t put up any points during that stretch.

Although his first taste of prime time didn’t yield much scoreboard magic, the young forward will provide added depth as the Maple Leafs work through injuries. It isn’t clear if Grebenkin will grab a lineup spot over the next few games. However, the move suggests the team wants to keep its roster flexible as it works through injuries and the adjustments needed.

Say what you want — the Maple Leafs miss Dewar more than people might think. Despite his limited offensive production this season – he’s not a player who stands out on the score sheet — he’s valuable in the lineup. With just three assists in 29 games, Dewar still plays a key defensive role, particularly in the penalty kill and shutdown situations.

His absence leaves a hole in those key areas. While Grebenkin has been recalled to add depth, he can’t replace Dewar’s defensive contributions. The team relies on Dewar’s crucial contributions but it’s unfortunately been a tough season for the feisty forward.

The Maple Leafs are back in action Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Wild.