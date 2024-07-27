Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lindstrom, Joe & Ralph, and Kadri

As the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle wrote in his “Physics,” nature abhors a vacuum. He used this concept to explain that nature resists empty space—a vacuum. He believed that a vacuum could not naturally occur because the surrounding matter would quickly move to fill any space. Little did he know then that he might have been talking about offseason Toronto Maple Leafs rumors.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll discuss three interesting topics (two rumors) floating around lately because (perhaps) nothing seems to be happening to report on. First, is there a possibility that the Maple Leafs might be interested in signing a veteran depth defenseman? Gustav Lindstrom has hit the recent rumor mill this week. Could he step in to help on the right side, especially with Jani Hakanpää looking as if he’s unable to play?

Second, there is no rumor here—just some good news. Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph will be back to call the games on the radio. Their distinct style and entertaining commentary make listening to the game fun. Last, I’ll share another wild and curious rumor about a potential trade that suggests the possibility of bringing back Nazem Kadri as the team’s third-line center. While it seems solidly unlikely, part of the speculation touches on something logical.

Item 1: Is Lindstrom Emerging as Potential Solution Amid Hakanpää Uncertainty?

Amid uncertainty surrounding Hakanpää’s health, there are rumors that the Maple Leafs might turn their attention to Lindstrom as a potential replacement. Lindstrom, a right-shot, 25-year-old defenseman who stands at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, is currently unsigned. Could he be picked up as a viable option to fill the gap left by Hakanpää?

Gustav Lindstrom, then with the Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Considering his affordability (his last contract was $950,000) and ability to contribute physically and offensively, Lindstrom could offer a reliable option on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. While he might lack the experience of Hakanpää, his potential impact during the regular season could prove beneficial, especially given the team’s history of injury concerns during the dark days of winter.

However, questions remain about Lindstrom’s play in high-pressure playoff situations. Although he’s had recent stints with the Detroit Red Wings, the Montreal Canadiens, and last season with the Anaheim Ducks, he’s largely unproven. That said, one curious statistical line from last season with the lowly Ducks is that, in his 32 games, he had a plus-12 rating. Given the Ducks’ poor record, that’s notable.

Could the Maple Leafs view Lindstrom as a valuable addition? They did well and were surprised by the unexpected and positive addition of former Duck Simon Benoit last season.

Item 2: Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph Return as the Radio Voices of the Maple Leafs

From my perspective, this is great news for Maple Leafs fans. Bowen and Ralph will be back as the radio voices of the Maple Leafs for the 2024-25 season. The 73-year-old play-by-play commentator, who has been calling Maple Leafs games since 1982, confirmed Friday morning that he was “Not going anywhere!!! Ralphie and I are back in October!!”

AWESOME NEWS: Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph are set to continue as the radio announcers for the Maple Leafs next season. The 73-year-old Bowen, who has been the team's play-by-play commentator since 1982, announced on X Friday morning that both he and Ralph will be returning in… pic.twitter.com/w2jIFBb3FO — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) July 26, 2024

Bowen and Ralph have been a dynamic duo since 2014, when Bowen transitioned from television to radio. A former professional hockey player (a goalie), Ralph turned to broadcasting after a knee injury ended his playing career. Together, they bring the excitement of Maple Leafs hockey to life on the radio, covering both the regular season and the playoffs. Bell and Rogers split the 82-game regular season radio schedule evenly.

Although Bowen and Ralph did not travel with the Maple Leafs during the regular season, they joined the team on the road for the first round of the Stanley Cup postseason against the Boston Bruins. They traveled only when Toronto reached the second round against the Florida Panthers in 2023. Bowen and Ralph’s return ensures that fans will continue to enjoy their enthusiastic and knowledgeable commentary during the season.

Item 3: Could the Maple Leafs Be Eyeing a Trade to Re-Acquire Nazem Kadri?

Take this for what it is: a goofy rumor. There’s been some chatter that the Maple Leafs should make a trade to bring back Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames. Kadri has three years left on his $49 million contract and is rumored to be on the trading block as Calgary enters a rebuild.

A proposed trade would see the Maple Leafs receive Kadri (with $3.5 million of his salary retained), a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. In return, the Flames would get David Kämpf, Nick Robertson, Ryan Reaves, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Of course, given that Kadri has a no-movement clause, he would have to waive it in the right situation. There are two flies in the ointment with that possibility. First, from what I hear, Kadri has a solid relationship with Calgary and the Flames fans. That’s odd, given that he wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to go to Calgary while still with the Maple Leafs.

Second, do the Flames see the 33-year-old as a piece they’d want to move? Kadri played well last season, recording 75 points in 82 games. Third, Kadri played ten seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2019. That trade turned out well for him, as his new team won the Stanley Cup. It might be a tough sell getting him to return to Toronto, but who knows? Five years ago, he was desperate to stay.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’d like to return for a moment to Bowen and Ralph’s radio broadcast. For those who haven’t had the chance to listen to them and typically watch the games on television, I highly encourage you to give them a listen. Experiencing the game through their commentary on the radio offers a unique and enjoyable perspective. They bring a special joie de vivre to the game with their playful banter and genuine enjoyment of each other’s company.

Despite being passionate Maple Leafs fans, Bowen and Ralph aren’t afraid to offer critical insights when necessary. I recommend turning off the TV once or twice during the season and tuning in to the radio broadcast. It’s a refreshing change and a truly enjoyable experience. They are masters of their craft, making the game fun in a way that is distinctly their own.