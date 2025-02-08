Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Knies, Cowan & Steeves

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping for a perfect four-game road trip as they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. After snapping a three-game losing streak, the Maple Leafs have bounced back with impressive wins in Edmonton, Calgary, and Seattle. They played low-event hockey on Thursday night to beat the Kraken by a 3-1 score. The Maple Leafs now sit just one point behind the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, with two games in hand and a 14-8-2 road record.

Item One: Key Players Tonight for the Maple Leafs

The two young Maple Leafs power forwards, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies, have been hot recently. Knies scored in his last three games on the road trip. He’s potted five goals and added four assists in his past six games. McMann also extended his road goal streak to five games, scoring in four of his past five games. His power-play goal on Thursday helped push the Maple Leafs to the win.

While distinct in their playing styles, the two young forwards share several key traits, particularly their ability to score and provide vital secondary offense for a team long led by its Core Four. It’s refreshing to see these youngsters step up with their simple yet effective style of play. They work hard, are fearless, and consistently find themselves in the right places at the right time. Both show an instinct for the game.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With their current point streaks, they’ll likely continue their success tonight—unless something unexpected comes their way. Thatcher Demko could be that something. He’s been hot, and could “goalie” the Maple Leafs all by himself.

Item Two: Easton Cowan’s Historic Point Streak Comes to an End

All good things, it’s been said, come to an end. Last night, Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan saw his incredible 65-game point streak come to a close as his London Knights defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1. Cowan was finally held off the scoresheet. After the game, he reflected on the streak, telling London Free Press reporter Ryan Pyette, “It was going to happen one day…I’m just happy we got this win. Good teams find a way.”

The 19-year-old forward, drafted 28th overall by the organization in 2023, had been on a remarkable run. It started on Nov. 25, 2023, and amazingly, a year and a half later, here we are. During this streak, Cowan registered at least one point in the final 36 regular-season games of the 2023-24 campaign, followed by 29 straight games in 2024-25. Despite a few interruptions — including injuries, World Junior Championship games, and stints at Maple Leafs training camp — Cowan excelled this season. He has 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points in just 30 games.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Although his streak is unofficial because it spans two seasons, it’s an impressive feat. Cowan now has 73 goals and 118 assists for 191 points over 159 career regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Item Three: Alex Steeves Deserves a Shot with the Maple Leafs

Alex Steeves has been putting up impressive numbers with the Toronto Marlies this season. While all the focus is on who the Maple Leafs might find as a rental at the trade deadline, he’s making a case that he should be called up to the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old forward has been lighting up the American Hockey League (AHL) with 26 goals in just 35 games. This record-breaking pace has him leading the league in goals and ranking third in points with 41 (26 goals, 15 assists).

He’s on track to pass his previous career-high of 57 points. Steeves also recently surpassed Ryan Hamilton to become the Marlies’ all-time leading scorer, further solidifying his place as a top talent in the AHL. Steeves has continued to grow as a player. Scoring aside, his consistency and leadership have impressed. Thus far, Steeves has had limited chances in the NHL, with just 11 games and one assist in his time there.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Still, at 26 years old, he’s in the prime of his career. If there ever were a time to make an impact at the NHL level, it would seem to be now. With his goal-scoring and playmaking, Steeves could bring depth to the Maple Leafs’ forward group. It’s time for the Maple Leafs to give him a more extended shot at the next level. Could he be a late bloomer like McMann?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In tonight’s game in Vancouver, the Maple Leafs will look to sweep their four-game road trip. As well, they’ll also like to enact a measure of redemption after their January loss to the Canucks. The key matchup will be Toronto’s hot power play against Vancouver’s solid penalty kill. Can the Maple Leafs score with the man advantage, or will the Canucks find a way to shut them down?

Both teams are eyeing a crucial win to boost their playoff positioning. However, the game is more critical to the Canucks. Surprisingly, Vancouver is hunting for a wild-card playoff spot after all the internal turmoil and the eventual J.T. Miller trade.