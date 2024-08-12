Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Robertson, Minten & Tavares

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore several potential changes on the horizon as the Maple Leafs begin to shape their roster for the regular season. What’s the plan for Nick Robertson? If it comes down to choosing between him and Bobby McMann for a spot on a top-six line, who offers the best value?

While there hasn’t been much chatter about this possibility, I predict Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten will make the team’s lineup out of training camp. Where they fit is another question, but I believe they stand a strong chance. Finally, John Tavares could be a key factor in the team’s adjustments. There’s been talk of moving him to the wing, but I see stronger reasons for shifting him to the third-line center role, and I’ll explain why that could benefit both Tavares and the team.

Item 1: McMann or Robertson: Who Would the Maple Leafs Pick?

Robertson is a young, skilled winger with a high offensive ceiling. He scored 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games despite limited ice time. If given a second-line role, he could become a significant offensive contributor for the Maple Leafs, potentially scoring 20-25 goals. However, his fit within the team is uncertain, as he’s not well-suited for a bottom-six position, and his role remains in flux. He also isn’t happy with the team and wants to move. What happens there?

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

On the other hand, McMann is a gritty, physical forward who posted similar offensive numbers to Robertson, with 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games. He is signed to a team-friendly $1.35 million per season for the next two years, making him a cost-effective and reliable option for the second-line winger spot. His toughness and versatility add a valuable dimension to the lineup, making him a strong candidate if the team prioritizes physicality and salary cap efficiency.

In summary, Robertson offers higher offensive potential but with more uncertainty regarding his fit. At the same time, McMann provides a dependable, budget-friendly option with added physicality, making him a solid choice for the second line. If Robertson signs and stays, it could be an interesting tussle.

Item 2: Don’t Bet Against Fraser Minten Making the Roster This Season

Minten is emerging as a strong candidate to make the Maple Leafs roster this season, and there are several reasons why he could be a crucial part of the team’s future leadership core. At just 20 years old, he has already accumulated valuable experience, including four NHL games and a captaincy for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. His physical presence (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and ability to learn and adapt quickly at the professional level make him a promising prospect.

Minten’s performance during training camp last season, when he unexpectedly made the opening night roster, is a testament to his work ethic and maturity. As he noted from his brief NHL stint, his understanding of the consistency required to succeed in the NHL shows a level of self-awareness and dedication that sets him apart. Minten’s ability to play at a high level, combined with his drive to improve all aspects of his game – decision-making, speed, or puck handling – demonstrates his relentless pursuit of success.

Assistant general manager Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser highlighted Minten’s curiosity and leadership qualities, noting that he is “a leader everywhere he goes” and takes information in “like a sponge.” These attributes are crucial for a player looking to make the roster and eventually take on a leadership role within the team. His ability to adapt and his mature approach to the game suggests he might be a future leader for the Maple Leafs, particularly in the post-Auston Matthews era. As Matthews continues to lead the team, Minten’s development could position him as a natural successor, helping to guide the next generation of Toronto players with the same determination and professionalism he has shown throughout his young career.

Item 3: Why John Tavares Could Shine as a Third-Line Center

The Maple Leafs lineup could be poised for significant changes this season, with many factors contributing to its potential flux. The team has young players who could rise to the top six, including prospects like McMann and Robertson, if the latter signs. Even Easton Cowan could emerge as a strong winger alongside Max Domi.

Meanwhile, Tavares’ role is likely a topic of considerable internal discussion. While some speculate about him moving to the wing, there’s also a persuasive case for shifting him to the third-line center position. This move could extend his career and increase his value to the team over the long run. There are at least four reasons why moving him down to the third line might be wise.

First, Tavares is intelligent enough to reshape his game to focus more on defence. His ability to win faceoffs—nearly 60% last season—would be crucial for maximizing his impact in key defensive situations, providing the team with a reliable option in critical moments. Second, he has elite hockey intelligence. His extensive experience and hockey IQ make him a natural fit for a shutdown role. He can effectively read and anticipate plays, allowing him to transition from an offensive to a more defensive focus easily.

Third, if the team’s roster includes a couple of youngsters, why not put them in a third-line role and give Tavares the job of mentoring them? It isn’t impossible that he could take a couple of younger, faster players like Minten or Cowan under his wing (literally, as his wingers) and guide their development while anchoring a line that balances defensive reliability with offensive contributions.

Finally, Tavares brings a surprising physicality to his game. He isn’t afraid of mucking it up in front of the opposition’s net. He brings a physical presence, as shown by his career-high 134 hits last season. He could add a solid defensive presence, making him an even more effective shutdown center who can handle the role’s physical demands.

By transitioning to the third line, Tavares could extend his career, continue contributing significantly to the team’s success, and help groom the next generation of Maple Leafs players.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s intriguing to speculate why there’s been no movement on Robertson’s trade request, with everything seemingly gone silent. One has to wonder if the Maple Leafs are being strategic about Robertson, possibly waiting to see if any young prospects could fill his potential role during training camp. If these youngsters step up, a trade might become more likely; if not, Robertson could be considered a top-six option worth keeping.

While there’s no clear insight into the team’s thinking, it certainly feels like something is happening behind the scenes—or at least being carefully considered.