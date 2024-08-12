Flames Could Soon Be Far Superior to the Oilers

The rivalry between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers extends much further than just what takes place on the ice. As awesome as some of the on-ice bouts have been, the rivalry is even bigger amongst the two fan bases, who, despite being in cities just hours apart, do not like one another whatsoever.

Flames fans have often come out on the losing end throughout the history of the two franchises. While they were able to win a Stanley Cup in 1989, they saw the Oilers win four of their own in the 80s, as well as a fifth in 1990. The five Cups to one is a frustrating, yet undeniable argument Flames fans have been forced to endure.

Fast forward all the way to 2022, and Flames fans were optimistic that they would gain some serious bragging rights over the Oilers when the two teams met up in the second round of the playoffs. Despite being favoured, however, the Oilers were able to end it in rather quick fashion, advancing to the Western Conference Final in just five games.

That loss, at least partially, has led the Flames to the rebuild they now find themselves in. Following that playoff exit saw Johnny Gaudreau leave in free agency and Matthew Tkachuk leave via trade. It’s led to even more gloating from Oilers fans, who often remind Flames fans that their team dismantled that 2021-22 roster.

In the present, the Oilers remain one of the NHL’s best teams, while the Flames are expected to struggle in 2024-25. As such, the bragging from the fans up north will continue. However, that could change much sooner than many think, and in a short time, it could instead be Flames fans who are laughing.

Oilers Risk Losing Draisaitl and McDavid

Mostly everybody, including Flames fans, would have envisioned the Oilers having won a Stanley Cup by now with their current core. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the league’s most dynamic duo for a long stretch of time now, but, despite coming ever-so-close this past season, it hasn’t resulted in them reaching their ultimate goal.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the Oilers will contend once again this coming season, the future is very much up in the air. As has been talked about for quite some time, Draisaitl is entering the final year of his contract. A trade is extremely unlikely, meaning that if an extension doesn’t get worked out, he could walk as a free agent next summer.

Should Draisaitl leave, that could result in a complete dismantling of the Oilers. McDavid, who has just two years left on his deal, would almost certainly be looking to head elsewhere if his main partner in crime is no longer around. Coming to the end of his deal at the same time as McDavid is the Oilers’ best defenceman in Evan Bouchard. He will still be under control as a restricted free agent (RFA), but he probably wouldn’t be all too keen on staying if Draisaitl and McDavid are already gone.

Cap Issues if All Three Stay

While Flames fans will be praying that Draisaitl and McDavid move on to other teams, the Oilers will have their fair share of struggles if all three stay, too. While the two are good enough themselves to allow the Oilers to continue being a playoff team, their supporting cast will undoubtedly get worse should they stay.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Draisaitl is expected to sign for anywhere between $13-14 million on his new contract, while McDavid could very well get $15 million. For the sake of things, let’s say they sign for a combined $28.5 million. Then, you factor in Bouchard, who, given his production, should be able to command roughly $10 million. That would see three players on their roster combining for $38.5 million. Factor in Darnell Nurse’s $9.25 million cap hit, and you have four players who combine for $47.75 million.

While the NHL’s maximum salary cap is expected to go up tremendously over the next few years, it will be just $88 million for the 2024-25 season. Even if it were to get up to $100 million by the time all three deals mentioned above kick in, you would have four players taking up nearly 50 percent of the team’s entire cap. It would present all sorts of issues for their management group in terms of fielding a competitive supporting cast.

Flames’ Future Looks Bright

Meanwhile, the Flames, while still some time away from being competitive, do have some solid pieces that point toward a bright future. They were able to select Zayne Parekh at ninth overall in the 2024 Draft, a defenceman who is drawing comparisons to three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

They were also able to add Hunter Brzustewicz in a trade this past season, another defenceman who is coming off of a 92-point season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Between the pipes, Dustin Wolf has all the makings of a future star goalie, while Matt Coronato, Sam Honzek, Matvei Gridin, and Connor Zary all figure to become impactful forwards who can produce offence.

Again, it will take some time before the players mentioned above become impactful NHL players, but by the time McDavid’s deal expires, they should be very close to being ready, if they aren’t already. Should they be, Flames fans could soon hold bragging rights again, as their team could very well be having more success than their hated rival up north.