Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, McMann, Pacioretty & Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs struggled defensively without star forward Auston Matthews, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. The game marked Alex Ovechkin’s return to the lineup after a lengthy absence due to a fractured fibula. The Capitals got contributions across their lineup, with Andrew Mangiapane, Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson, and Ovechkin scoring. Ovechkin’s empty-net goal was the 869th of his storied career, adding another milestone to his legacy.

Washington’s goalie, Logan Thompson, was the game’s standout player, making 35 saves (some of which were incredible). He denied the Maple Leafs on several chances, including highlight-reel stops on William Nylander. Toronto’s Matt Murray turned away 27 shots in a losing effort. He let in a couple of iffy goals, and his timing looked sub-par.

Toronto’s goals came from John Tavares and Bobby McMann, but they were far from enough to overcome their defensive woes.

Item 1: Matt Murray Struggles Against Capitals

Matt Murray’s performance left much to be desired in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Capitals. The 30-year-old netminder allowed four goals on 31 shots. He’s been far from stellar since being recalled to the Maple Leafs following Anthony Stolarz’s knee injury.

Murray looked shaky at times, struggling to track the puck or being just a little too slow. He also gave up a few rebounds that Washington capitalized on. With Joseph Woll as Toronto’s starting goaltender, Murray hasn’t yet found his footing on the season. The Maple Leafs boast a high-powered offense capable of covering some defensive errors; however, their goaltending needs to help them stay in games like these.

While Murray’s experience could make him a valuable backup in theory, his inability to consistently limit goals has been a concern. He has not proved he can still be a reliable option in his two games behind Woll. The Maple Leafs need better defensive efforts to help stabilize their netminding tandem moving forward.

Item 2: Bobby McMann Brought a Spark of Energy

In Saturday’s 5-2 loss, Bobby McMann’s goal provided a bright spot for the Maple Leafs. Despite the defeat, the 27-year-old showcased his ability to contribute offensively, even in limited ice time. He’s giving the team regular secondary scoring, which checks a box under team needs.

Since returning from an upper-body injury earlier this month, McMann’s been on a roll. He’s put up four goals and added eight points in his last eight games. With 10 goals and 15 points in 29 games this season, he’s making a strong case for more ice time. McMann’s mix of energy and offense makes him a valuable depth option for Toronto as they struggle through injuries – mainly covering for Auston Matthews.

Item 3: Max Pacioretty Has Been Steady on the Top Line

Max Pacioretty continues to show flashes of his veteran playmaking ability, adding an assist during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Pacioretty set up Simon Benoit’s point shot, which John Tavares tipped in (it bounced off his arm) to open the scoring for Toronto.

The 36-year-old winger has now recorded assists in back-to-back games and looks rejuvenated alongside Tavares and Mitch Marner on the Maple Leafs’ top line. While Pacioretty’s role will shift when Matthews returns, his experience and hockey IQ make him valuable in Toronto’s forward group. If he can maintain his current production, he’ll be a key contributor as the team gets through this injury stretch.

Item 4: Max Domi’s Impact Continues

Max Domi continued to add his mark to the Maple Leafs’ offense when he assisted on McMann’s third-period goal. It temporarily helped Toronto inch closer to a comeback. Domi registered his eighth assist in the loss, returning to form after briefly being sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 10, Domi has been a steady producer. He’s put up three goals and seven points in his last ten games. His offensive chemistry and vision have added to the team’s bottom six when paired with wingers like McMann and Nicholas Robertson. Domi has meshed well in his current line combination. Although Domi could score more himself, he has the offensive upside and experience to make him an asset. His recent stretch of points shows he can support his team through its current injury challenges.

Item 5: Tavares and Nylander Continue to Make a Difference

John Tavares stepped up as a leader in Matthews’s absence, contributing his 19th goal of the season in the tough loss to the Capitals. He delivers offensively, is a stabilizing force on the Maple Leafs’ offense, and can be counted on to be reliable on the ice, even when the team has faced adversity. His courage in front of the net speaks to his desire to lead his team. He’s been more physical and remains among the team’s hardest workers.

While William Nylander didn’t score, he did everything but. He was the Maple Leafs’ most consistent threat throughout the game. Only a hot Logan Thompson, who made two great saves on what looked like sure goals, halted Nylander’s relentless push to the goal. His playmaking ability also helps generate scoring chances. He creates opportunities even when the puck isn’t getting into the net.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings and Capitals highlighted the stark contrast in their goaltending. On Friday night, Joseph Woll was the deciding factor, delivering a game-stealing performance that earned his team the win. However, Saturday night told a different story, as Murray couldn’t keep the Maple Leafs in the game despite what looked to be Toronto’s offensive dominance.

The absence of Anthony Stolarz looms large. Stolarz was a pivotal player during the first part of the season. If he were still in the mix, performing with the same tenacity and consistency as Woll, the Maple Leafs might be running away with the Atlantic Division. Unfortunately, the team lacks a reliable second goaltender capable of winning games consistently, and that gap has been the difference. Plain and simple.