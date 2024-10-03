Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Timmins, Danford & Dewar

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll dive into several roster questions as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Yesterday, I discussed how new head coach Craig Berube’s north-south, structured style might impact the Maple Leafs’ elite players. Today, I’m focusing on William Nylander—how will his creative game mesh with Berube’s system? I’ll also explore the rumors surrounding Conor Timmins. Will the promising defenceman stay or go? I hope he stays and believe he could be on the verge of a breakout season if given enough ice time.

Additionally, I’ll touch on young Ben Danford being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)’s Oshawa Generals, where he’s already earning respect in a leadership role. Last, there’s good news on Connor Dewar, who has been skating after his shoulder injury. He’s a reliable bottom-six forward who brings a hard-working, defensively sound presence to the Maple Leafs’ depth.

Item One: Will William Nylander Be William Nylander This Season?

With Berube implementing a more structured and disciplined system for the Maple Leafs, a key question remains: how will this impact players’ creativity like William Nylander? Nylander, known for his dynamic playmaking and ability to break down opponents’ defences independently, might be hampered by a system emphasizing structure and minimizing risks.

Berube focuses on accountability and defensive schemes, contrasting with the Maple Leafs’ free-flowing, possession-based style. While discipline is necessary, the challenge will be to ensure that Nylander’s creativity isn’t stifled. Striking the right balance between structure and allowing Nylander to shine offensively could be crucial to the team’s success. There is so much about Nylander that I’d like to see give a chance to freeflow on the ice. He might not be Connor McDavid, but the young Swede can wind it up and turn up the ice like few other NHL forwards. He’s fun to watch.

Item Two: Is Conor Timmins on the Verge of a Breakout Season?

In recent trade rumors, defenceman Conor Timmins has often been floated as a possible candidate to be moved. However, the Maple Leafs would be wise to resist this option. Timmins might be on the cusp of a breakout season. After being drafted in 2017, his career was derailed by a major concussion that kept him out for the entire 2018-19 season. Since then, he’s battled back, and after a series of ups and downs, he was traded to the Maple Leafs in late 2022.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 25 years old, Timmins is entering the prime of his career. His fresh start in Toronto has allowed him to regain the blend of size, skill, and composure that made him a promising prospect. His play shows glimpses of the solid, dependable defenceman the Maple Leafs need on the blue line.

If the Maple Leafs trade Timmins to make room for a veteran player like Max Pacioretty or Steven Lorentz, they risk losing a player who could grow into a regular contributor for years. Rather than move him, the team should allow Timmins to solidify his role and show that his resilience and hard work will pay off this season. It would be interesting to see what he could do if he stays free from injury.

Item Three: Ben Danford: Sent Back to OHL

Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford was recently assigned to the Generals. The 18-year-old defenceman had been sidelined during the Maple Leafs training camp due to a concussion but was recently cleared for contact. As soon as Danford landed, the Maple Leafs’ 2024 first-round draft pick was named captain of the Generals, the team officially announced.

Danford participated in practice on Monday, signaling he’s ready to return to action. While he won’t be part of the Maple Leafs’ roster this season, this move to the OHL will allow him to continue his development with regular playing time for the Generals. Given his age and potential, look for Danford to sharpen his skills as he returns from the injury. He seems to be a solid young blueliner who needs time to grow into his role.

Item Four: Finally, Connor Dewar: Skates on Wednesday

Dewar had offseason shoulder surgery. However, he was back on the ice Wednesday. The 25-year-old forward was initially expected to start the 2024-25 season on injured reserve. While that’s still possible, seeing him skating with his teammates is an encouraging step in his recovery. He brings a solid defensive posture to the team that his new head coach likely values.

Last season, Dewar split time between the Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs, scoring 11 goals and 19 points in 74 regular-season games. Known for his physical presence, he also registered 28 penalty minutes, 123 hits, and 38 blocked shots. He’s a good, young, responsible player.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I seem to be higher on Timmins than many other writers. When he’s on the ice, he’s consistently moving the puck up the ice quickly, generating offensive flow. His ability to quietly rack up assists and willingness to shoot on the net makes him a valuable asset. I’m surprised he doesn’t get more playing time—maybe there’s something the coaches see that I don’t. His defence appears solid enough, and the team often scores when he’s out there.

I hope all the trade talk surrounding Timmins is smoke but no fire. I hope he gets a better chance to cement his place in the regular defensive core. Let’s not move him just yet.