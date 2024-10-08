Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Webber, Lorentz, Rifai & Murray

As the 2024-25 NHL season gets underway, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been working to finalize their roster and make last-minute moves to prepare for what promises to be a competitive campaign. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at the latest player signings and waiver outcomes shaping the team’s depth chart as the regular season begins.

Item One: Three Players Sign Contracts with the Maple Leafs Organization

Max Pacioretty Signs a One-Year Deal with the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs officially signed veteran forward Max Pacioretty to a one-year, $873,770 contract after he impressed during training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). The 35-year-old winger is known leader and a proven scorer, although it’s been some time since he skated in an entire season.

Max Pacioretty, formerly with the Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Last season, he played 47 games for the Washington Capitals, scoring four goals and 19 assists (with 76 hits). Although injuries have plagued his recent seasons, Toronto hopes Pacioretty can stay healthy and add offensive depth and veteran leadership to the middle six. His scoring ability and power-play experience could be valuable for the Maple Leafs’ playoff push.

Cade Webber Signs a Two-Year Contract Extension

Toronto extended defenseman Cade Webber’s contract for two more years, signing him through the 2026-27 season on a deal worth $1.65 million. The 23-year-old defenseman initially signed a two-year entry-level deal with the team in April, but the organization sees long-term potential in him.

Related: Maple Leafs Paying Players Fair Value Has Prevented Playoff Success

Although Webber is not expected to see much NHL action this season, he will solidify the Maple Leafs’ defensive depth for the future. The contract is structured as a two-way deal for 2025-26, turning into a one-way deal for 2026-27.

Maple Leafs Ink Steven Lorentz to a One-Year Contract

After impressing during training camp on a PTO, forward Steven Lorentz earned himself a one-year, $775,000 contract. The 28-year-old missed some time during camp due to an upper-body injury but showed enough to guarantee himself a roster spot on the Maple Leafs.

Steven Lorentz has played for several different teams. Here he is with the San Jose Sharks.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lorentz played 38 games for the Florida Panthers last season, with a goal, three points, and 70 hits in limited minutes. He will bring a physical presence to the Leafs’ bottom six, giving Toronto added flexibility and depth. He also seems a bit of a character (free spirit) and should be a good interview as the season progresses. He could be a fun addition to the team.

Item Two: Marshall Rifai and Matt Murray Clear Waivers

Two Maple Leafs cleared waivers over the weekend, ensuring the team retains key depth options heading into the season.

Marshall Rifai Surprisingly Clears Waivers

Marshall Rifai, a promising 26-year-old defenseman, cleared waivers and will likely return to the American Hockey League (AHL’s) Toronto Marlies. Last season, Rifai logged two goals and 19 points in 57 games with the Marlies, showing solid defensive play and some offensive potential. Although he’s not expected to make the NHL roster immediately, he remains a valuable depth option who could be called up if injuries affect the team’s defense corps.

Related: Can Tanev Unlock Rielly’s Best for the Maple Leafs?

The truth is that I’m surprised he cleared waivers. Given his stellar preseason play, I thought another team would pluck him up. I look forward to him establishing himself as an NHL regular in the near future.

Matt Murray Also Passes Through Waivers

Veteran goaltender Matt Murray also cleared waivers. He’s working to make a comeback after being sidelined for a couple of seasons with hip issues. He underwent bilateral hip surgery and seemed to be healed. If he is, he could be a difference-maker for the team if he’s called upon to fill in when injuries hit. It’s no surprise that he cleared waivers. Had another team picked him up, they would have had to keep him on their roster. His injury history makes him a bit iffy of a gamble.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Murray’s recent injury history is concerning, the Maple Leafs are still committed to his recovery. If he can regain his form, he could be a backup option behind Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll at the NHL level. Murray will continue his rehab and development with the Marlies, looking to find his game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With these signings and waiver outcomes, the Maple Leafs have solidified their roster for opening night, but they also have valuable depth in place should injuries arise. Pacioretty, if he stays healthy, brings scoring potential. Webber adds future stability on defense, and Lorentz bolsters the physicality of the bottom six. Meanwhile, Rifai and Murray provide important insurance in case of an injury call-up.

Related: Remembering Maple Leafs Tough Guy Jim Dorey

As the regular season unfolds, the Maple Leafs should be able to handle potential challenges while maintaining roster flexibility. The team’s defense and goaltending depth will allow them to rotate players as needed and manage any injuries that might come back to bite the team at the wrong time.