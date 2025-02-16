Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rantanen, Nylander, Karlsson & Berube

Given that the NHL world is on hold as the 4 Nations Face-Off proceeds, this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors will look at a couple of questions that have come up. The eventual landing place for Mikko Rantanen is one. The impact on the Maple Leafs could be interesting.

Second, how has William Nylander been growing as a player? Finally, I wonder what happens if the Maple Leafs can’t get out of the first round of the postseason yet again.

Item One: Could the Leafs Be After Mikko Rantanen?

Two things happened with former Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen. First, after hinting (or saying) that he wanted to explore the free-agent market, the Avalanche pulled the trigger and moved him quickly to the Carolina Hurricanes. Second, with the Hurricanes, Rantanen has had a very slow start. There’s some slight panic in Carolina that they won’t be able to re-sign him long-term, and he might have to be moved.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Why bring this up in a post about the Maple Leafs? Every player who experiences a similar situation is linked to the Maple Leafs, and Rantanen is no exception. Will he hit free agency, and will the Maple Leafs be after him? According to Elliotte Friedman, if Rantanen hits free agency, the Maple Leafs would push to bring him in. His contract’s up in the summer, and there’s doubt about whether the Hurricanes can lock him down long-term. If they can’t get an extension done, Friedman thinks teams like Toronto and the New York Rangers will be all over him.

With the salary cap rise, both teams could create a lot of cap space if they were ready to do whatever it takes to sign Rantanen. Friedman even mentioned they’d be willing to “move a mountain” to get him. So, what would that mountain be for the Maple Leafs? Would they say goodbye to Mitch Marner to clear up the cap space for Rantanen? That would be a huge surprise, given how Marner has been playing and the fans’ magical turnaround in their feelings toward him.

But that could change quickly if Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, reminds fans how willing he would be to seek a Kings’ ransom for his charge. In the mirror of that reminder, given that Rantanen is a total playmaker and goal-scoring machine, could it seriously push Toronto to another level? Then, should the Maple Leafs experience another postseason meltdown, adding Rantanen to the lineup could seem to be precisely what they need to go all the way.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Do the Maple Leafs play out this scenario? Could they pull the trigger on Marner? Who knows? But if Rantanen becomes available, they’d be foolish not to consider it. The offseason could be exciting.

Item Two: William Nylander Plays an Impressive Game and Erik Karlsson Notices

From one scoring machine to another, the Maple Leafs’ William Nylander is playing a solid game this season. The winger is on fire, and people are noticing. Team Sweden might’ve had a tough start at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Nylander’s been a standout. Despite Sweden’s 4-3 overtime loss to Finland, Nylander’s showing up, playing well, and even being leaderly. He’s on the top line, and he’s been performing at a high level.

But that seems to be no surprise to his Swedish teammate, Erik Karlsson. The great Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman had some nice things to say. Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner, should know. He offered Nylander a ton of credit for how much he’s grown over time.

He even called Nylander “a very consistent top player” in the NHL. Could it be that Maple Leafs fans aren’t appreciating Nylander for how good he is? Karlsson believes Nylander’s been crushing it this season with the Maple Leafs. He’s put up 55 points in 55 games, with 33 goals. He might not hit the century mark in scoring this season, even though he was so close last season (with 98 points). However, that’s likely due to the new head coach and not Nylander’s ability. Craig Berube’s play style does not generate a ton of scoring.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander is a legitimate star. If Karlsson is correct, it’s more than scoring. Nylander is also developing into a complete player. He’s starting to do the dirty work at both ends of the ice. If Team Sweden is going to turn things around in the tournament, Nylander will help lead the charge.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This offseason could be so interesting for the Maple Leafs. With the salary cap rising, there’s more flexibility in how the organization can shape the team going forward. But a lot depends on whether coach Berube can finally get them over the hump, or if the team will implode like it did under Sheldon Keefe.

While the Maple Leafs have struggled to score even when playing well, the narrative is that it’s all part of turning an elite offensive team into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. But how will fans react if they can’t get past the first round of the playoffs again? The pressure’s on, and it will be an interesting postseason.

If it isn’t “good” interesting, I can’t even imagine what happens.