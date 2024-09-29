Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Holmberg, Hildeby & Timmins

For the second consecutive game, the Toronto Maple Leafs eked out a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, this time at the Bell Centre. The preseason game was marked by physical play, injuries, and standout performances, especially from players looking to solidify their spots on the roster.

Related: Mulling the Maple Leafs: Robertson & Cowan Fighting for Roster Spot

Injuries and fights disrupting the game’s flow became a battle of attrition. However, several Maple Leafs players rose to the occasion and made significant contributions, ensuring the win. Let’s break down the key performances that made the difference in this hard-fought victory.

Item One: Nicholas Robertson Scores a Two-Game Hat Trick

Nicholas Robertson delivered a commanding performance, scoring both of the Maple Leafs’ goals, continuing his preseason hot streak. His first goal came during a seven-minute power play after Arber Xhekaj retaliated for a knee-on-knee hit, earning himself a game misconduct. Robertson received a pass from Easton Cowan and made no mistake, ripping a shot past Sam Montembault.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Later in the third period, Robertson struck again, this time on a breakout play set up by Pontus Holmberg and Matthew Knies. The second goal, similar in style to his first, was a laser from the faceoff circle. The Canadiens’ goalie, Cayden Primeau, had little chance to make the save. Robertson’s continued strong play pressures the coaching staff to find him a permanent spot on the roster.

Item Two: Pontus Holmberg, Mr. Versatility, Dominates Ice Time

Pontus Holmberg’s versatility was on full display, logging over 21 minutes of ice time, with more than 11 minutes spent on special teams. He was integral in the penalty kill and power play, showing his value in all situations. He played a crucial role in setting up Robertson’s second goal and was the engine behind the Maple Leafs’ best line, which featured Robertson and Knies. His two-way solid play continues to make his case for a roster spot over higher-paid players.

Item Three: Dennis Hildeby Stands Tall in Net

Despite being largely untested in the first period, Dennis Hildeby came up big when it mattered, making several critical saves in the final two to preserve the Maple Leafs’ lead. Montreal pressed hard, incredibly late in the game, but Hildeby’s composed play helped weather the storm. His poise in net showcased why he’s likely to start as the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies’ No. 1 goalie this season, but his performance here could earn him a look at the NHL level if injuries arise.

Item Four: Conor Timmins Steps Up When Needed

Conor Timmins had his best preseason game. He logged 23:42 in ice time while contributing on both special teams. He displayed great awareness and defensive positioning, helping the Maple Leafs kill all six Montreal power plays. His performance puts him on the radar as a valuable depth piece, especially with the Maple Leafs looking to clear cap space. His strong preseason play could make him a trade asset, or he could even leapfrog other defencemen on the depth chart.

Item Five: The Game Turned Ugly, with Injuries and Retaliation

The game became surly when Montreal’s David Reinbacher left with what appeared to be a serious leg injury after a collision with Marshall Rifai. Shortly afterward, Patrick Laine also exited the game due to a knee-on-knee hit, leading to the seven-minute Maple Leafs power play. While no penalties were initially called for the hit, Xhekaj’s retaliation against Cedric Pare led to his ejection.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jarome Iginla: Calgary Flames Hall of Famer

The game featured a series of fights, notably between Juraj Slafkovsky and Rifai and later between Josh Anderson and Phillippe Myers. Each of these physical altercations disrupted the game, and the numerous penalties that ensued made for a stop-start affair that lacked rhythm.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With standout performances from Robertson, Holmberg, and Hildeby, the Maple Leafs continue fine-tuning their lineup ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season. The team now heads to their annual retreat before returning to action against the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of back-to-back preseason games to close the exhibition schedule. With roster cuts looming, players like Robertson, Holmberg, and Timmins will hope to continue their momentum and secure their places on the opening night roster.

As the preseason winds down, the coaching staff must make tough decisions. If these key players can maintain their form, the Maple Leafs may have found some hidden gems heading into the regular season.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]