Utah HC Buzz: 2024-25 Playoff Chances, Doan, Durzi & More

We’re introducing a new segment here at The Hockey Writers called the ‘Utah HC Buzz.’ It’s similar to news and rumors pieces in the past, but just a new name to spice things up ahead of the 2024-25 season. As we close in on opening night, which is rapidly approaching, things are starting to ramp up for the Utah Hockey Club and other clubs around the NHL.

Training camp is underway in the Beehive State as the first training camp practice was on Sept. 19 at Utah’s Olympic Oval. The roster for the camp has names you expect, like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Clayton Keller, but also some intriguing rookies like Tij Iginla and Maveric Lamoureux. That said, there’s plenty to hit on for the first edition of Utah HC Buzz.

Hitting Stride Into Preseason, What Do Utah’s Playoff Hopes Look Like?

As the preseason should see plenty of intriguing line combinations and uses of players, what do the playoffs look like for Utah hitting the ice in their inaugural season? First off, making this clear right away, there’s no doubt this team is vastly improved from last season. Make what you will about the relocation, but this team, as it stands, is miles ahead of the 2023-24 roster.

Understanding that, it’s fair to say Utah could make the playoffs. Most fans would agree, it’s just a matter of doing so. Last season, it seemed like all things were great until they weren’t, losing 14 games in a row. With the additions of Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, Kevin Stenlund, and more, this team has a much-improved roster, and there’s no denying that.

It’s also fair to mention that players improve during the summer. Take Cooley, for example; he’s going to get better after having a full season under his belt. The same applies to Guenther, Matias Maccelli, etc.; it’s something that often gets overlooked. While we don’t have all the answers by any means, the playoffs are certainly in the realm of possibilities for this Utah team in 2024-25.

Where Does Josh Doan Fit Into Utah’s 2024-25 Roster?

Coming into the 2023-24 season, plenty of eyes were on the Arizona Coyotes, and rightfully so, whether it be how they were playing out of a 4,600-seat arena or the surprises they had during the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. Another question mark was the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Josh Doan, who, of course, just because of his last name, fans will look at him more closely than others.

Josh entered last season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he put up solid numbers but shined when he was called up to the NHL. While his family was in attendance for his first game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he notched two goals in what many fans considered a night to remember.

Entering the 2024-25 campaign, Josh will have to fight for a roster spot, but assuming he gets it, it’ll be interesting to see who slots in the middle of him and on the other wing. Someone like Lawson Crouse would be great, but he also played extremely well with Cooley.

These decisions will be made throughout training camp and the preseason, but it’s going to be fun to see Josh with Utah this season. He made an instant impact during his time in the NHL last season and will have another opportunity this season in the Beehive State.

The Sky Is the Limit for Sean Durzi in Utah

With the additions of Marino and Sergachev this offseason, the blue line already looks ten times better than last season, but let’s not forget Sean Durzi’s contributions. He signed a four-year extension worth $6 million average annual value (AAV), which seemed to most fans like an overpay. However, with the upcoming rise in the salary cap, this is a picture-perfect deal for general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong and the Mississauga, Ontario, native.

While he could be placed on the first or second defensive pairing, Durzi will be Utah’s most significant breakout candidate this season. He notched nine goals and 41 points last season with the Coyotes, a career-high in points for the young defenseman. Having a defensive partner like Sergachev, Marino, or even Ian Cole, he’s going to explode offensively with having another solid defensive partner, something the team lacked last season.

Durzi is going to be a big part of this defense and team this season, and it should be fun to see what he can do with more assets at his disposal.

Bits & Pucks

Cooley had the lights on him from the get-go after a terrific spin-o-rama goal during the Coyotes’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings in Australia. That said, like most rookies, he struggled to find his game during the first few months in the NHL. During the last few months of the season, Cooley seemed like a completely different player. The question then begs, how will he look to start the 2024-25 season? I’d expect him to come out strong, especially if Guenther is on his wing.

Goaltending has surprisingly been a strength for the Coyotes in the past, and now, in Utah, they have themselves set up pretty nicely. Connor Ingram, the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy award winner, will likely get the opening night nod, barring an injury. He capped off an impressive 2023-24 campaign with plenty of games where he took over. The same applies to Karel Vejmelka, who was quite inconsistent but still has the ability to take over games. These two will have a much-improved defense, so seeing how they play will be interesting.

Armstrong has rarely been under criticism, and deservingly so, as most of his moves have made sense and turned out alright. That being said, his deal to acquire Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning will define his career as a GM. If it’s a home run, Utah has a bonafide number-one defenseman, which they’ve lacked since the prime days of Oliver Ekman Larsson in the early 2010s. If not, it could be a make or break, considering the assets the Lightning received. While this conversation likely won’t be happening for a while, it’s intriguing to look at it and consider the possible outcomes.

Fun Season in Store for Utah

Now that we are about halfway through the preseason, puck drop couldn’t get any closer. Utah drops the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8 at the Delta Center. It’ll be a historic night with plenty of firsts and many memories made for the players and the fans in what will be a great atmosphere in the Beehive State.