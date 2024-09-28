Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cup or Bust, Robertson & Nylander

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll dive into a few key stories surrounding the team. First, CBS Sports has ranked both the Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers among the top teams that not only need to win the Stanley Cup now but also have the potential to do so. I’ll break down why the pressure is mounting for these franchises.

Second, I’ll revisit Nicholas Robertson’s trade request this past offseason, speculating on why and how he’s returned to the team with renewed focus and energy for the season ahead. Last, I’ll provide an up-to-date look at the injury William Nylander suffered on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Item One: CBS Sports: It’s “Now or Never” for the Maple Leafs and Oilers

According to CBS Sports, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are both in the “Stanley Cup or Bust” tier for the upcoming NHL season. These two teams have enormous pressure to deliver, as their current rosters are built to win now.

The urgency is high for the Maple Leafs. While their roster might not be the most dominant, CBS highlights the critical need for this group to deliver. For another season, Toronto decided to stick with its “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. However, Tavares and Marner are entering the final years of their contracts. It’s now or never for this core to win a title before the team potentially faces significant changes.

The Oilers are in a similar situation, though for different reasons. They were just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup last season and now have to finish the job. Led by two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers boast a deeper forward group and have solidified their defense, with Evan Bouchard emerging as a true No. 1 defenseman. With all the pieces in place, expectations are sky-high.

Both teams have built their rosters for immediate success. For the Maple Leafs and the Oilers, this season is “Stanley Cup or Bust.”

Item Two: Why Did Nicholas Robertson Ask for a Trade? Reading Between the Lines

Robertson’s recent comments hint at deeper reasons behind his offseason trade request. While he hasn’t explicitly stated why, there are clues in his words that suggest frustration with his role and opportunities in Toronto.

When asked about his development, Robertson said, “It’s not that I think I’m better than anyone… I’m confident knowing how much work, time, and effort… I put into it.” This confidence could indicate that he wasn’t fully utilized despite his hard work. He added that while he had some chances, he may not have been given a consistent role to showcase his abilities truly: “I know that I’ve showcased… you have to be somewhat put in a position to succeed.”

These statements suggest that Robertson’s request could have stemmed from a desire for a more significant, defined role—perhaps feeling that his talents were overlooked or underappreciated in the organization.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, Robertson’s tone has shifted. He spoke about gaining a new perspective through faith, noting, “I knew I was going to be back in Toronto.” His rediscovered calmness, rooted in personal growth, seems to have helped him find peace with his situation. Now, he’s approaching the season with a more relaxed mindset, and his recent contract extension suggests he’s ready to make the most of his fresh start.

While Robertson might have initially sought a trade for more opportunities, his emotional growth has made him feel again content in Toronto and excited for the season ahead.

William Nylander sustained an undisclosed injury during the first period of Thursday’s preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, leading to his early exit from the contest for precautionary reasons. The incident occurred after Nylander collided with a Canadiens player when he appeared to hit his head. While the Maple Leafs have not disclosed the specifics of the injury, the coaching staff has reassured fans that it does not seem severe. Coach Craig Berube suggested that Nylander would be fine and that there would be no long-term concern for the 28-year-old forward.

This development is particularly significant as Nylander is entering the first year of his new eight-year contract with the team, which kicks in this season. He had an impressive performance last season, recording a career-high 98 points in 82 regular-season games. Moreover, Nylander has been working to play center during the preseason, a notable shift from his previous role as a winger. Getting his reps in is essential.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It has to be a confusing time for Robertson. On the one hand, he says that he feels that Toronto is home, having put in so much time and effort here, and genuinely wants to stay. On the other hand, he’s facing stiff competition this season, and the pressure is mounting. What if it comes down to a choice between Robertson and someone like Max Pacioretty? That’s a tough decision for the organization and a challenging position for Robertson.

His emotions must be all over the place—torn between wanting to prove himself and the reality of battling for a roster spot. After asking for a chance to show his abilities, he’s working harder than ever to earn his place on the team. But no matter how much he gives, he could find himself in a position where decisions are out of his hands.

If he’s put on waivers, he’d likely be claimed immediately. While that could ultimately be best for his career, it’s still a tough pill. For Robertson, this has to be a challenging situation, navigating the uncertainty of his future while fighting to hold onto the only NHL home he’s known.