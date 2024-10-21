Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Matthews, OEL & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the team’s recent 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a scoreline that doesn’t tell the whole story. Despite the defeat, the Maple Leafs played a competitive game, arguably outplaying their opponents. Goalie Anthony Stolarz once again faced misfortune. He’s been one of the unluckiest goalies to start his career with Toronto.

Item 1: Anthony Stolarz – Another Strong Outing Despite the Loss

In the Maple Leafs’ recent 4-1 loss to the Rangers, goalie Stolarz delivered another impressive performance, making 25 saves and allowing just two goals. Although the final score reflects a defeat, he has been dominant this season. He has established himself as a reliable presence in the Maple Leafs ‘ net with a 1.79 goals-against average (GAA) and a .937 save percentage (SV%) across his four starts.

As Joseph Woll recovers from a lower-body injury and returns to practice, the team might soon consider a platoon system in goal. However, Stolarz’s strong showing suggests he can handle the workload if needed. His ability to step up in crucial moments emphasizes his importance to the team’s success moving forward, and it will be interesting to see how the goaltending situation unfolds as Woll regains game-ready health.

Item 2: Auston Matthews Continues to Shine

In the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Rangers, Auston Matthews showed his offensive skill for the second straight game. He scored his team’s only goal and recorded nine shots on the net. Displaying his trademark skill, he spun off Adam Fox behind the net, swiftly moved into the slot, and fired a shot past Igor Shesterkin’s right pad that bounced off the post and into the net. Although he nearly added another goal shortly after, Shesterkin’s impressive toe save denied him.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With four points—two goals and two assists—in his last two games, Matthews has finally hit the scoresheet. His ability to create scoring opportunities is evident, and he has put up 28 shots in five games this season. While the team’s recent loss might shadow his individual gameplay, Matthews’ offensive consistency will be crucial as the Maple Leafs look to find their rhythm moving forward.

Item 3: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Is Off to a Strong Start

Oliver Ekman-Larsson continued to impress in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Rangers. He registered an assist, bringing his total to four helpers in just five games. His offensive contribution has been significant, as he has also fired 17 shots on goal, showcasing his ability to join the rush and create scoring opportunities.

While it’s unlikely that Ekman-Larsson will maintain this offensive pace throughout the season, the veteran defenceman is set to thrive with the high-scoring talent surrounding him. If he continues to play at this level, there’s a chance he could achieve his first 40-plus point season since 2018-19 with Arizona. He looks like he will be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs as they aim for success this season.

Item 4: Matthew Knies Is Beginning to Contribute to Every Game

In Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers, Matthew Knies recorded an assist to add to his growing offensive tally. Over the last three games, the 22-year-old forward has accumulated a goal and an assist, showcasing his potential with a plus-5 rating.

Knies has been proactive in getting shots on the net, totaling 13 over his first four games. Although he was active in Saturday’s game, he was held without a shot against the Rangers. Playing alongside Matthews on the top line certainly enhances his offensive upside; and, with his current trajectory, he could become a contributor to the team’s secondary scoring if he maintains his spot and continues to develop.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have a demanding week on the horizon. They play a stretch of five games in eight nights. They kick off with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. However, the team then hits the road to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Following a game in Columbus, the Maple Leafs will return to Toronto to take on the St. Louis Blues, a team once coached by Craig Berube. The schedule doesn’t get any easier. Toronto then heads into Boston for a showdown with the Bruins on Saturday night. To wrap up the week, they’ll fly from Boston to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. It will be their sixth game in ten nights. It’s a challenging stretch that will test the team’s depth and ability to succeed on the road.