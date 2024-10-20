Projected Lineups for the Kings vs. Ducks – 10/20/24

The Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (2-1-2) at DUCKS (2-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Edmundson was removed from non-roster designation Saturday after missing two games for personal reasons.

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras

Brock McGinn — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

Jansen Harkins, a center, was returned to San Diego of the AHL after playing 10:11 in his season debut for Anaheim on Friday, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.

