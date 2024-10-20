Projected Lineups for the Kings vs. Ducks – 10/20/24

The Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (2-1-2) at DUCKS (2-1-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League.
- Edmundson was removed from non-roster designation Saturday after missing two games for personal reasons.
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras
Brock McGinn — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Status report
- Jansen Harkins, a center, was returned to San Diego of the AHL after playing 10:11 in his season debut for Anaheim on Friday, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.
