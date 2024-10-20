Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs. Sharks – 10/20/24

The Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (1-4-0) at SHARKS (0-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Calum Ritchie

Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen, Chris Wagner

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Toews, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game but is traveling.

Drouin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday; Wagner, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the AHL.

Kahkonen, a goalie, has resolved his work visa issues and has joined the Avalanche; coach Jared Bednar said Kahkonen would accompany them on the trip.

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow

Ty Dellandrea — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Klim Kostin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Will Smith was a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for rest as part of the forward’s development plan.

Eklund, a forward, is questionable; he did not play Friday.

