Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs. Sharks – 10/20/24

The Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (1-4-0) at SHARKS (0-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN1
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Calum Ritchie
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen, Chris Wagner
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Toews, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game but is traveling.
- Drouin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday; Wagner, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the AHL.
- Kahkonen, a goalie, has resolved his work visa issues and has joined the Avalanche; coach Jared Bednar said Kahkonen would accompany them on the trip.
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow
Ty Dellandrea — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Klim Kostin
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
- Will Smith was a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for rest as part of the forward’s development plan.
- Eklund, a forward, is questionable; he did not play Friday.
