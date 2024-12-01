Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Knies, Marner, Tanev & Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs edged out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in a Saturday night game (Nov. 30) that looked like an easy win until it didn’t. Joseph Woll stood out for the Maple Leafs, making an impressive 38 saves to secure the win. Auston Matthews returned to the lineup after missing nine games and contributed an assist, while Mitch Marner added two assists, and Chris Tanev notched a goal and an assist.

Toronto stormed out to a 4-0 lead, with goals from Nicholas Robertson, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Tanev. Despite a late-game surge by the Lightning, scoring three times in just over six minutes, the Maple Leafs held on, with Nylander sealing the victory with a beautifully placed empty-net goal assisted by Matthews.

Item 1: Joseph Woll Is Emerging as Number 1 in the Maple Leafs’ Net

Joseph Woll continues to impress, making 38 saves in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The game marked Woll’s fifth straight win and sixth in eight starts this season. With a stellar 2.13 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage, Woll has solidified his place as the most reliable option in the Maple Leafs’ crease.

The 25-year-old netminder remained calm and consistent under pressure, showing the potential to anchor a Jennings Trophy-winning tandem alongside Anthony Stolarz. Woll’s standout performances have been pivotal for a Maple Leafs team aiming for defensive stability. If he keeps this pace, is Woll poised to become Toronto’s long-term solution in the net? Maybe even better, both Woll and Stolarz could give the team the goalie tandem they’ve been hunting for.

Item 2: Matthew Knies Shines in Return From Injury

Matthew Knies made an immediate impact in his return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 5-3 victory. After missing two games with an upper-body injury, Knies wasted no time getting back on the scoresheet, redirecting a puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to open the scoring in the first period. For some reason, the Maple Leafs have Vasilevskiy’s number over the past few games. As a fan, it’s hard not to be happy about that fact.

Knies’ performance showed his growing confidence and ability to make plays under pressure. With nine goals and 14 points through 21 games this season, the 21-year-old winger is finding another level in 2024-25. For the Maple Leafs, Knies’ blend of skill and physicality adds a crucial dimension to the forward group. Could this season mark Knies’ breakout as a top-tier NHL contributor?

Item 3: Mitch Marner Extends Point Streak, Reaches Franchise Milestone

Mitch Marner added two assists in the game to extend his impressive point streak to six games. With five goals and six assists over that span, Marner has firmly cemented his role as an offensive catalyst, reaching 31 points through 23 games.

Marner has thrived playing with John Tavares, even with Matthews in the lineup. His growing chemistry has benefited both players. His performance also places him among an elite group in Maple Leafs history, becoming the fourth player to record nine consecutive seasons with 30-plus points. There, he joins Dave Keon, Mats Sundin, and Borje Salming. On pace for his first 100-point campaign, could Marner be poised for a career-best season?

Item 4: Chris Tanev Shines With Rare 2-Point Night

Chris Tanev contributed a goal and an assist in the Toronto win, marking his first two-point performance since February 2024. Tanev’s goal, a well-placed wrist shot from the circle, extended the team’s lead to 2-0 early in the second period.

Though known primarily for his defensive reliability and shot-blocking prowess—his 74 blocked shots rank second in the NHL—Tanev demonstrated his offensive capabilities in this matchup. With one goal and five assists through 23 games, Tanev has become a valuable asset for the Blue & White. His rare offensive showing probably doesn’t signal more games like last night’s, but it was a fun one-off.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Nicholas Robertson ended a 12-game scoring slump with a crucial goal for the Maple Leafs. The young forward, known for his offensive potential, delivered a sharp, well-placed shot from the right-hand side, reminding fans of his scoring capabilities.

Robertson’s difficulty capitalizing on his chances this season is a bit of a mystery. Will he be able to get out of his funk with the beautiful goal? Could he go on a bit of a heater? With injuries still affecting the Maple Leafs roster, his recent success could ignite a hot streak and secure his place in the lineup. He put up solid numbers last season despite limited ice time—typically around 11 minutes per game. If he could do the same again this season, it would significantly help the Maple Leafs’ secondary scoring.