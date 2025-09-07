Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Cowan’s Push, Lorentz’s Role & Kuznetsov Curveball

As the NHL moves closer to training camp, the Toronto Maple Leafs are experiencing a familiar late-summer limbo. The team still faces plenty of questions, and there are more than enough rumours to keep things interesting. Hockey writers across the Blue & White nation are all too happy to help fans read the tea leaves. The line between truth and speculation seems to grow wider every offseason.

Something about this upcoming season feels different, though. With a second-year coach, the departure of a long-time star in Mitch Marner, and a handful of fresh faces on the roster, the Maple Leafs enter September with a mix of uncertainty and possibility. Captain Auston Matthews assured fans that he believed this was going to be a strong team, which is his job. But don’t you gotta wonder if there’s any hesitation in his thinking? Or maybe that’s not the way professional hockey players roll this time of the year.

In what seems like moments before training camp begins, with some stuff that’s still not tied up, it’s the kind of backdrop that makes every storyline feel bigger than it is. Newcomers aren’t just “other guys” anymore—they’re potential saviors. Depth players suddenly carry weight because they can tip a playoff series. And when a big-name rumour surfaces (like Connor McDavid playing in Toronto), no matter how far-fetched, a bit of it sticks to the wall.

That’s precisely where the Maple Leafs sit right now: juggling hype around Easton Cowan, seeking to figure out the potential of role players like Steven Lorentz, and keeping one eye on a wild possibility involving Evgeny Kuznetsov. And that, in a nutshell, is the context for today’s edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours.

Item 1: Is Easton Cowan Ready, or Just Being Welcomed In?

Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan isn’t sneaking into camp under the radar anymore. After lifting the Memorial Cup with the London Knights, he’s coming into September stronger, more confident, and openly saying his goal is to make the NHL roster. That’s a bold but honest stance from a 20-year-old who’s spent the summer skating alongside Auston Matthews, Max Domi, and other regulars.

The question is—are the Maple Leafs veterans genuinely making room for Cowan (expecting to be playing beside him this season), or are they simply being encouraging to a promising young player? Those little moments he mentioned—teammates congratulating him, making him feel welcome—could be nothing more than good locker-room culture. Or they could be a sign that the group sees him as a real fit sooner rather than later.

With training camp just around the corner and general manager Brad Treliving facing roster crunch decisions, the Cowan conversation is real. Should he push his way onto the team this fall, or is patience still the wiser path?

Item 2: What Does Steven Lorentz Bring to the Maple Leafs’ Lineup?

Steven Lorentz (another one of my “how-do-you-not-like-the-guy” players) isn’t the kind of player who jumps off the scoresheet, but he knows exactly what his role is. Last season, he suited up for 80 games, chipped in eight goals and 19 points, and averaged just over 10 minutes a night. At 6-foot-4, Lorentz brings size, versatility, and a steady defensive presence. He’s comfortable on the wing but can also slot in at centre when needed, which makes him a valuable depth piece. More importantly, he plays a simple, hard-nosed game—finishing checks, collapsing on the forecheck, and never trying to do too much.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where Lorentz made his mark last spring was in the playoffs, when he clicked alongside Scott Laughton and Calle Jarnkrok to form a true identity line. Head coach Craig Berube leaned on that trio for defensive reliability, energy, and physicality. They gave the Maple Leafs a bottom-six unit that could grind opponents down and tilt momentum. Heading into 2025–26, there’s a strong chance those three could be reunited, giving Toronto the same spark plug element that worked so well down the stretch.

The expectation for Lorentz this season is clear: play all 82 games as a bottom-six regular, continue to kill penalties, and add just enough secondary scoring to make an impact. With Marner gone, the team needs reliable PK options, and Lorentz is built to seize that opportunity. He’ll also have to hold off plenty of competition—Nicolas Roy, Bobby McMann, and others will be pushing for jobs—but with a new three-year contract and the trust of his coach, Lorentz has every chance to cement himself as one of Toronto’s steady, dependable role players.

Item 3: Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Maple Leafs? Could it Be True?

The latest chatter around the NHL has Maple Leafs fans buzzing: could Evgeny Kuznetsov actually be eyeing a return to the league, with Toronto as one of his top destinations? The news is that Kuznetsov and his agent have narrowed his options down to two teams, both of which are working through salary-cap gymnastics to make something happen. That has immediately raised eyebrows in Toronto, where Treliving has spent much of the offseason trying to clear space by moving contracts like David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Kuznetsov is no fringe player. The 32-year-old forward has a Stanley Cup on his résumé and, despite a rough final season, still put up 37 points in 39 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games last season. At his best, he’s a creative, playmaking centre who thrives when surrounded by skilled wingers. Could he succeed in the kind of environment the Maple Leafs provide? With Matthews and John Tavares anchoring the top two lines, adding Kuznetsov into the mix could give Toronto one of the deepest centre groups in the league, if he can regain his form.

Of course, this rumour still hinges on a few big “ifs.” Toronto’s cap space sits just under $2 million, not enough to add Kuznetsov without a move. His camp has already made it clear they won’t consider signing for league minimum. If the Maple Leafs do manage to create $3 million in flexibility, the deal becomes a real possibility. Until then, it remains a fascinating what-if scenario—one that adds just a bit of intrigue heading into training camp.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

What ties these stories together is the sense of transition. Cowan represents the future, a young player who could force the Maple Leafs to rethink their timeline. Lorentz is the present—a steady role guy asked to do the kind of work that doesn’t make headlines but wins trust. Kuznetsov is a curveball, the type of move that could either look inspired or desperate, depending on how things play out.

The Maple Leafs don’t have answers yet, and that’s what makes this stretch so interesting. The roster we see now isn’t necessarily the one that will hit the ice in October. Training camp always has surprises, and Toronto’s front office has shown it isn’t afraid to shuffle the deck late. For fans, the question isn’t whether something will happen—it’s which storyline will actually stick once the puck drops.

Camp is right around the corner, and every position battle will be magnified. Will Cowan stick past his nine-game tryout? Can Lorentz lock down his spot in the bottom six? And will Treliving find a way to make space for one more big swing, or will the Kuznetsov talk fade away as quickly as it arrived? Either way, the Maple Leafs head into September with more than enough intrigue to keep everyone watching.