Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Maccelli vs. Knies, Fabbri’s Fit, and Quillan’s Opportunity

Training camp is almost here, and the Toronto Maple Leafs enter it with no shortage of storylines. For the first time in years, the lineup around Auston Matthews feels less confident, and the absence of Mitch Marner has opened up new battles. At the same time, management continues to look for ways to add value to the roster without overspending.

This combination of opportunity and competition creates the perfect backdrop for three storylines to watch. From who claims a spot next to Matthews, to whether a Stanley Cup champion might earn a look, to a prospect who could force his way into the conversation, the Leafs’ preseason could carry real implications for how this season starts.

Item One: Maccelli vs. Knies: Who Fits Best Beside Auston Matthews?

The Maple Leafs face a fascinating battle heading into training camp: who should skate on Matthews’ wing in the post-Marner era? Two names stand out—Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies. Both players bring very different strengths, and the team’s decision could go a long way in defining Matthews’ success this season.

For Maccelli, the opportunity feels like a second chance. The 24-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, but his 57 points in 82 games during 2023–24 remind everyone of the upside he still carries. If he can rediscover that form beside Matthews, Toronto’s trade for him could look like a clear steal. The Maple Leafs believe he has the playmaking ability—38 and 40 assists before last season proved it. And he has never played alongside a scorer as dangerous as Matthews.

Knies, however, continues to climb with each season in Toronto. Bigger, stronger, and more confident, he’s expected to take on more offensive responsibility in Marner’s absence. While he may not bring Maccelli’s passing touch, Knies supplies the size, edge, and versatility that coaches value in a top-line role. In truth, the most realistic outcome might be a blend: Knies providing the power game from the left, Maccelli adding playmaking from the right, and Matthews benefiting from both. If that balance works, Toronto might ease the loss of Marner more quickly than anyone expected.

Item Two: Should the Maple Leafs Offer Robby Fabbri a PTO?

One suggestion I read recently is that the Maple Leafs could bring in veteran forward Robby Fabbri on a professional tryout (PTO). The idea makes some sense given Toronto’s current roster construction. Fabbri, 29, not only won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 but did so under the leadership of current Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. That connection could give him an edge in quickly fitting into the system and earning trust from the staff.

Robby Fabbri, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While recent signings like Nic Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Michael Pezzetta are more naturally suited for bottom-six roles, Fabbri could provide valuable competition for a higher spot in the lineup. His versatility as both a winger and center makes him a useful depth piece, and his ability to chip in some secondary offensive—eight goals and eight assists in 44 games last season—would give Toronto a boost if he can stay healthy.

Of course, health remains the key question. Fabbri has battled multiple knee injuries throughout his career, but when fit, he’s proven to be an offensive threat, once hitting 37 points in a season. A PTO would be a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Maple Leafs. If he impresses, he adds depth and experience to the top nine. If not, Toronto can move on at no cost.

Item Three: 3 Reasons Jacob Quillan Could Be a Surprise at Maple Leafs Camp

Every year, players try to sneak onto the radar at training camp and force the Maple Leafs to take a longer look. This fall, Jacob Quillan could be that player. There are a few reasons to watch the youngster.

First, he has already had a taste of the NHL. Quillan made his debut last January against the Ottawa Senators, and while the night ended early due to injury, it gave him a glimpse of the speed and strength required at the top level. That experience, however brief, has fueled his drive to return—and stay.

Second, his American Hockey League (AHL) production suggests steady growth. With 37 points in 67 games for the Toronto Marlies last season, Quillan showed he can contribute offensively while working on the defensive details Toronto wants from its depth forwards. His willingness to round out his game makes him more than just a scorer-in-waiting.

Finally, he has an organizational belief on his side. Marlies head coach John Gruden reportedly told Quillan he hoped not to see him back in the AHL this season. That’s a decisive vote of confidence. If Quillan carries his hard-working approach into camp and shows well at the Prospect Showdown, he could be the unexpected name that pushes his way into the Maple Leafs’ roster conversation.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The camp battles ahead will define Toronto’s season. If Maccelli and Knies can give Matthews reliable support, the Maple Leafs won’t have to overcompensate for Marner’s absence. If Fabbri—or someone like him—emerges from a PTO, it could add valuable depth at minimal cost. And if Quillan surprises, it would give the team another young option pushing for a role.

The Maple Leafs are entering a season of transition, but also opportunity. For the first time in a while, the roster feels open to change. That’s risky, but it could also unlock a new identity under coach Berube. Camp will tell us which players seize the moment and which stories carry into the regular season.