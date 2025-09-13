Rangers’ 3 Line Combination Options for 2025-26

The New York Rangers enter the 2025-26 season with a very different team. There are question marks surrounding what the offensive lines might look like on opening night and throughout the season. With the Rangers looking to get back to the playoffs, newly hired head coach Mike Sullivan has different choices on how to use his players.

He could go with a veteran-heavy lineup and see if they can get the job done, or he could go with a more balanced lineup between youth and veterans that allows prospects to play real ice time and find their footing. Finally, he could go with a full youth lineup, the most unlikely option, but not necessarily a bad one, depending on how certain players look in camp.

Option 1 – Veteran Heavy

LW C RW Will Cuylle J.T. Miller Mika Zibanejad Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafrenière Conor Sheary Johnny Brodzinski Taylor Raddysh Adam Edström Sam Carrick Matt Rempe

These lines leave out young players like Brett Berard, Brennan Othmann, and Gabe Perreault. The top six is built around the same players it was by the end of last season. The first line would be a two-way unit that hopes to see Mika Zibanejad get back to his game after a rough past two seasons.

With the second line, the Rangers would be counting on it to return to the form it showed in 2023-24 rather than the step back all three players, particularly Alexis Lafrenière, took last season. The third line would become a veteran-heavy group, including Conor Sheary, who is currently on a professional tryout (PTO).

The fourth line does have some youth in Matt Rempe and Adam Edström, but it is a big, physical line focused on forechecking and setting the tone.

Option 2 – Youth and Veteran Balance

LW C RW Will Cuylle J.T. Miller Gabe Perreault Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafrenière Brennan Othmann Mika Zibanejad Brett Berard Adam Edström Sam Carrick Matt Rempe

This lineup puts Gabe Perreault in a prime position to succeed. Playing alongside two strong two-way forwards like Will Cuylle and J.T. Miller would allow him to focus on his offensive development without being overburdened defensively. At the same time, both wingers could help Perreault grow into a reliable NHL player; they are physical, defensively responsible, and will have his back. Cuylle and Miller could also benefit from a playmaker with Perreault’s vision, creating a line that can cycle, forecheck, and finish.

Mike Sullivan, New York Rangers Head Coach (Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The second line remains unchanged from the first option, and the idea is the same: hope they bounce back to the level they reached in 2023-24, when they were one of the best lines in hockey. That combination has shown it can dominate, and the Rangers need it to do so again.

Zibanejad moves to the third line, where he centers Othmann and Berard, two high-motor wingers who are fearless in the corners and bring relentless energy. This line is built for forechecking and puck retrieval, with Zibanejad serving as the defensive anchor. Ideally, the veteran center helps Othmann and Berard grow their games. Of all four lines, this one is most at risk of failing, but that has more to do with Zibanejad’s struggles than the two young wingers. If the Rangers are not willing to give Othmann and Berard real chances this season, it raises questions about why they weren’t used as assets when the team won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24 and had a prime opportunity to load up at the trade deadline.

The fourth line stays the same as it was at the start of last season, which was a successful combination until Edström was injured. It remains a physically imposing group that can tilt the ice with forechecking pressure.

Option 3 – Youth Heavy

LW C RW Will Cuylle J.T. Miller Gabe Perreault Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafrenière Brennan Othmann Juuso Parsinnen Brett Berard Adam Sýkora Matt Rempe Adam Edström

This lineup is very unlikely to happen for a whole host of reasons. Most obviously, the Rangers are not going to scratch Zibanejad. The second line stays intact because that combination is almost certainly going to be a line this season, but the rest of the roster takes on a completely different look.

The top line stays youthful with Cuylle and Perreault flanking Miller, giving two young players a chance to develop next to a proven veteran who can drive play. The bottom six, though, is where this version really changes the team’s identity. Berard, Juuso Parssinen, and Othmann would form an energetic third line with speed and forechecking ability, while the fourth line would feature Adam Sýkora, Rempe, and Edström, a group that would be big, fast, and relentless on the forecheck. Rempe has some experience playing center with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

This setup would give the Rangers an entirely new feel in the bottom six and would be one of the youngest bottom sixes in the league. It’s not going to be used on opening night, but it shows what a full commitment to youth could look like if the organization decided to see exactly what its prospects can do at the NHL level.

What the Rangers’ 2025-26 Line Options Reveal

Each of these combinations highlights a different direction the Rangers could take this season. A veteran-heavy approach prioritizes experience and stability, a balanced lineup spreads offense and develops young players, and a youth-first look would transform the bottom six into one of the most energetic groups in the league.

Sullivan has multiple ways to deploy this roster, and his decisions early in the season will say a lot about the organization’s priorities. Those priorities are almost certainly win-now, which means fans should be ready to see the veterans get the first shot.