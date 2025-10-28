Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Woll, Nylander, Laughton & Injury Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames meet tonight at Scotiabank Arena in a matchup between two teams looking to build momentum — and perhaps steady their footing after uneven starts. Both clubs snapped losing streaks over the weekend, and each would like to turn one win into two.

Item One: Maple Leafs Centre Stage – Building Momentum After Overtime Win

Saturday’s 4–3 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres gave the Maple Leafs a much-needed boost. After a frustrating stretch that exposed defensive gaps and discipline issues, Toronto played a more measured, physical, and structured game — exactly the kind of effort head coach Craig Berube wants to see.

“Gritty win is kind of how I look at it,” Berube said, noting the team was better at defending the odd-man rushes and maintained the intensity all night. John Tavares delivered the overtime winner, his 499th-career goal, while the Maple Leafs showed a level of defensive responsibility that had been missing in recent games.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The challenge continues tonight against a Flames team that finally ended an eight-game skid with a 5–1 win over the New York Rangers. While the Flames’ confidence is fragile, they are riding the lift of Sunday’s victory, and goaltender Dustin Wolf, who made 30 saves in that game, is expected to start again. Toronto will need to bring the same focus and commitment that earned them the gritty win over Buffalo if they hope to follow it up with another strong performance.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Goaltending – Stolarz Starts, Woll Getting Ready

Toronto’s goaltending rotation continues to evolve, with Anthony Stolarz slated to start after Cayden Primeau earned the win Saturday. Stolarz has been solid in his appearances so far and brings the kind of no-nonsense approach that the team needs while the crease remains a bit unsettled.

Joseph Woll is back on the ice after taking time away for personal reasons. He’s been skating every other day and could head to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) soon for a short conditioning stint to get back up to speed. Once he’s ready, expect him to share starts with Stolarz, which will give Toronto a bit more balance in net.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Dennis Hildeby, meanwhile, has returned to the AHL after a quick recall. He won both of his starts with the Marlies, posting a 0.97 GAA and .962 save percentage, showing that the Maple Leafs have depth to lean on if needed. Between Stolarz, Woll, and Hildeby, the team’s goalie situation is slowly settling, and that’s good news for a roster that’s still finding its rhythm.

The Maple Leafs are monitoring William Nylander’s status after he missed his first game with a lower-body injury after 267-straight appearances. He remains a question mark for Tuesday’s matchup. The forward missed Saturday’s rematch with the Sabres after sustaining a lower-body injury on Friday, but Berube called him a “maybe” for the game. Nylander’s been off to a solid start this season, with three goals, 11 assists, and nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game. If he suits up, he’ll be a welcome boost to Toronto’s top-six attack.

Scott Laughton is further down the road to returning. He might be ready to skate in practice on Friday, which could put him on track for Saturday against his former club, the Philadelphia Flyers. Laughton will need to be activated off injured reserve before playing, but if all goes well, he could bring his hard-nosed style and veteran presence back to the lineup.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Calle Jarnkrok isn’t expected to play against Calgary. The lower-body injury that’s kept him off the ice makes him day-to-day, and he didn’t participate in Monday’s practice. If Nylander can’t go, expect Sammy Blais to step into the gap make his season debut.

Chris Tanev is edging closer to a return from his upper-body injury. While he’ll miss Tuesday’s game, he could be back by midweek or Saturday, which would help stabilize the Maple Leafs’ blue line. Through the first seven games this season, he’s contributed steady defensive work, including numerous blocked shots and a plus-3 rating, and Toronto will be eager to get him back on the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight’s game marks the final stop in a home-heavy stretch for Toronto, which has gone 4–2–1 at Scotiabank Arena but dropped both road contests to open the season. A second-straight win would give the team something sturdier to build on before they head back on the road — and for Berube, it’s another chance to reinforce identity and consistency.

Fans should expect a hard, north-south effort against a Flames team desperate to prove Sunday’s outburst wasn’t just a flicker.