Maple Leafs’ Overblown Jani Hakanpaa Jersey Controversy

Is everyone so thirsty for Toronto Maple Leafs news that they’re losing their minds over this minor incident? So, Jani Hakanpaa is in Finland, signing autographs like good hockey players often do. And now, Maple Leafs writers and fans are in a tizzy because he’s wearing a Dallas Stars jersey rather than a Maple Leafs jersey?

This is one of the silliest things I’ve ever seen Maple Leafs writers engage with. Do people think that as soon as he signed with the Maple Leafs, a bunch of jerseys with his name and number magically appeared at his door in Finland? Are we that desperate for news that this clickbait nonsense captures our attention?

Hakanpaa’s Signing and the Subsequent Issues

First, let’s flashback to July 1, the official opening of the NHL offseason. Toronto’s general manager (GM) Brad Treliving spoke glowingly about the team’s free-agent signings, including Hakanpaa. There was just one problem: Hakanpaa has never officially been added to the team’s lineup.

Yes, the 32-year-old defenceman (who is huge, has defensive abilities, and could bring a solid power-play resume) reportedly signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the team. However, he was never listed on the team’s website, and his signing was never promoted on social media. The only mention of his signing was from Treliving, who praised Hakanpaa’s penalty-killing abilities and emphasized the importance of having enough defencemen.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Case for Letting Mitch Marner Leave in Free Agency

Since then, Maple Leafs writer Steve Simmonds reported that Hakanpaa might never play in the NHL again due to a severe knee injury. He described the injury as bone-on-bone. The Maple Leafs responded by saying their doctors had cleared him, but we’ll have to wait until the fall—or later—to see if he can play.

Hakanpaa’s Stars Jersey Is Making a Mountain Out of a Molehill

Fast-forward to last weekend, and Hakanpaa was spotted in Finland at a charity golf fundraiser. In a photo, he was wearing a Stars jersey. Several Maple Leafs writers seemed to believe that was a huge issue because it wasn’t the iconic Blue & White Maple Leafs jersey. They made it a big deal, asking whether Hakanpaa was a Maple Leafs player or still a free agent.

Jani Hakanpaa was part of a group of players hosting a charity golf tournament in Oulu, Finland on Saturday.



The defenceman, who reportedly signed a two-year deal with the #Leafs, was taking photos wearing a Stars jersey. ⤵️https://t.co/MJp2W7s6np https://t.co/MJp2W7s6np — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) August 3, 2024

With this story, writers and fans have made a mountain from a molehill. It could be this simple: Hakanpaa has not yet been seen in Toronto, nor does he have a Maple Leafs jersey at his disposal. He’s at a charity event, likely wearing a jersey he already owns. The media is blowing a minor detail into a major ordeal.

As part of Hakanpaa’s contract, I can’t imagine that he had agreed never to wear another team’s jersey again—or (worse yet) get caught in a photo. While it would be nice to know what’s happening with this defenceman and whether he can play hockey again, the response in making such a big deal out of this is simply silly.

Related: 3 Toronto Maple Leafs’ Predictions for 2024-25

Is it newsworthy that he didn’t have a Maple Leafs jersey and wore his last team jersey? On the face of it, this kind of writing is wrong-minded. Instead of allowing this to upset us, let’s focus on real news and ignore minor, irrelevant details. The colour of Hakanpaa’s hockey sweater tells us nothing about him.

The Bigger Picture: Hakanpaa’s Charitable Work Wasn’t Noted

I want to take a more serious turn to end this post. It points to one of the issues with clickbait hockey posts. Writers know it isn’t newsworthy, but they still put it out there – creating needless turmoil. Hakanpaa’s wearing a Stars jersey to the All-Star Charity Golf Tournament in Oulu, Finland, says nothing about him or his situation with the Maple Leafs. Writers have missed the real news. That should be on the commendable work Hakanpaa is doing off the ice.

Jani Hakanpaa, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hakanpaa’s participation in the charitable tournament, which aims to help underprivileged youth discover the joy of exercise, highlights his commitment to giving back to the community. Alongside other notable Finnish NHL players, Hakanpaa’s involvement has significantly contributed to the nearly €650,000 (just under $1 million in Canadian funds) raised by the event since its inception eight years ago.

The emphasis on Hakanpaa’s choice of jersey overlooks the more meaningful story of his dedication to charitable causes. Should he have skipped the event simply because he didn’t have a Maple Leafs jersey? Should he have said to himself, “Pahus, en voi mennä, koska minulla ei ole Maple Leafsin pelipaitaa?” [This is Finish, but translated into English means, “Darn it, I can’t go because I don’t have a Maple Leafs jersey.”]

What We Learned Is that Hakanpaa Is a Good Guy

In all this, Maple Leafs fans didn’t learn whether he’d play for their team. However, we did get a hint that he might be one of the good guys. His presence and charitable support were far more important than the attire he chose to wear. Hakanpaa’s participation underscores his commitment to making a positive impact, regardless of the trivial controversies surrounding his professional status. As of Aug. 7, Hakanpaa’s name is still missing from the Maple Leafs’ official roster, but his off-ice contributions are undeniable.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Tavares, Kampf & Minten

The media’s fixation on the jersey incident diverts attention from Hakanpaa’s substantial work for the charity. Let’s take a minute to recognize and appreciate the positive impact Hakanpaa is making. His dedication to helping underprivileged youth should be celebrated, not overshadowed by inconsequential details.

The bottom line is that Hakanpaa’s charitable work supports those in need. Regardless of where he plays, I’m sending my best wishes to him for caring about kids.