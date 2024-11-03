Can the Maple Leafs Fix Their Power Play Struggles?

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ power play has become a growing concern, and their recent 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues has put the issue into sharp focus. The team has set a new franchise record for the longest road power play drought, with four power-play opportunities resulting in zero goals. Their power play conversion rate has plummeted to a horrifying 7.9% on the season, ranking dead last in the league. Despite a star-studded lineup, the Maple Leafs have converted just three times on 38 opportunities, underscoring an urgent need to fix a critical part of their game.

The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Is a Liability, Not a Godsend

The power play has become a liability for Toronto, costing them games they might otherwise have won. When the coaching staff, led by head coach Craig Berube, recently shuffled the units—moving William Nylander and John Tavares to the second unit to make room for Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies on the first—it was hoped that fresh faces could inject new energy.

Related: Ekman-Larsson’s “Sneaky Nasty” Style Reshapes Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

It didn’t change a thing. The move has done little to stem the team’s power-play struggles, and even Berube appears to be running out of optimism. After the game, Berube spoke with reporters:

“For me, it’s execution, to be honest with you. But the other thing is there’s not a directness to it. We’re not getting pucks to the net enough. We’re on the power play. We need to shoot pucks more and create opportunities around the net on broken plays. But we’re not. There’s not a shot mentality on the power play right now.”

The Maple Leafs’ Missing Shot Mentality

Berube’s emphasis on “execution” and “directness” reflects an obvious problem in Toronto’s loss to St. Louis. While technically not during a power play, the sequence effectively sealed the game for St. Louis and embodied the same underlying issues. With the goalie pulled, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner played a frustrating game of hot potato, repeatedly passing to each other instead of taking a direct shot. The hesitation allowed the Blues to break up the play, leading to a turnover that iced the game.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The play symbolized the Maple Leafs’ broader problem: a lack of urgency and decisiveness on the power play. While their puck-handling skills are undeniable, the tendency to overpass has become an Achilles’ heel, especially when the power play should be a time for quick, decisive action.

A Competent Toronto Power Play Equals More Wins

The Maple Leafs’ power play struggles highlight a stark reality. The team will likely lose more games without a competent power play than they win. Strong 5-on-5 play can carry a team only so far; capitalizing on man-advantage situations is crucial for sustained success, especially against playoff-caliber teams. The team’s inability to score a single power-play goal last night was demoralizing for the players and for fans who were watching.

Related: Do You Know Your Maple Leafs Trivia?

The contrast with the penalty kill further emphasizes the importance of special teams. In the loss to St. Louis, Toronto’s penalty-killers successfully neutralized the Blues’ power play, holding them to a 0-for-4 performance. But even with the penalty kill doing its job, the Maple Leafs couldn’t leverage their power-play opportunities to gain a competitive edge. Converting even one of those chances could have shifted the game’s momentum, but instead, the Maple Leafs found themselves on the wrong side of the score.

To improve their struggling power play, the Maple Leafs could benefit from Berube’s recommended “shot mentality,” focusing on high-danger chances over perfect plays. By adopting a quicker, shoot-first approach, they could surprise opponents, generate rebounds, and capitalize on chaos—similar to the situation leading to Steven Lorentz’s goal last night. Lorentz took advantage of a bouncing puck in front of the net, a perfect example of how broken plays create scoring chances by forcing the defense to scramble.

The Bottom Line: Turning a Weakness Into a Strength

For the Maple Leafs, fixing the power play should be a top priority. With a league-worst 7.9% conversion rate, they risk losing ground in the standings and missing out on crucial points in close games. By refocusing their power-play strategy around decisiveness, shot creation, and a consistent lineup, the Maple Leafs can turn their power play into a strength rather than a glaring weakness.

Related: Darcy Tucker Weighs in on 2023-24 Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL, special teams are often the difference between a playoff team and a playoff hopeful. Addressing these issues now rather than later could be the key to unlocking the full potential of a team that already has the talent but needs the execution to go along with it. If the Maple Leafs can rise to the occasion, they’ll not only shed the weight of a frustrating franchise record but also bolster their chances for a deep playoff run.