Bruins’ Korpisalo Playing Better Than Expected

Remember when people were skeptical about the addition of Joonas Korpisalo? Well, that can be put to bed and fast. General manager Don Sweeney landed Korpisalo as part of the Linus Ullmark trade, and the return is paying dividends.

Korpisalo has been everything you could want and more. After what was a dreadful season with the Ottawa Senators during 2023-24, Korpisalo has turned things around and has sharpened his craft as a goaltender.

Bruins Expecting the Unexpected

Korpisalo was tabbed as the opening night starter against the Florida Panthers. Nobody in the world expected that. The team hung him out to dry and came out completely flat. He did the best he could, but the Panthers completely dominated the Bruins. However, if you take out that game he has been quite good and has been steady in the crease when his name is called upon.

Taking out the pounding from the Panthers, Korpisalo has not only been good but he’s been better than his counterpart Jeremy Swayman. To Swayman’s credit, he has saved the Bruins bacon on more than one occasion. But Korpisalo has answered the bell. In the four games that Korpisalo has started, he has a 1.73 goals-against average, 2.23 save percentage, and 1.57 goals saved above expected. Those are strong numbers. Furthermore, he has been sensational in the high-danger areas of the ice, having a .920 save percentage. If you’re looking for a quality chance, good luck getting it by him. Korpisalo is dialed in and is playing really good hockey for the Bruins.

He is doing everything right. He’s tracking the puck well and putting himself in position to make the key saves. Korpisalo has been everything you could ask for to begin the season.

Korpisalo Delivering on His End

If you look into the recent years, the Bruins have had good goaltending. It is not just the main starter but also the backups. Names like Jaroslav Halak and Anton Khudobin come to mind and both managed to perform in the crease for the Bruins.

The amazing tandem of Swayman and Ullmark was no more once the big trade happened. It was inevitable, but it was bound to happen at some point. Many expected the goaltending to not be nearly as strong in years past, but Korpisalo delivering on his end has been a bright spot.

Something is in the water in Boston and the magic of goalie coach Bob Essensa is working once again. Korpisalo looks like a new goalie and a goalie with something to prove. Not only has he been better for himself individually, but he’s given the team a chance every time he steps into the crease. Simply put, he is doing his job and doing it well. After his shutout performance against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday afternoon (Nov. 2) he touched on this very thing.

“It’s a long season […] my job doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter where I am […] my one job is to stop the puck.”

He is right, there is a lot of season left. Korpisalo is stopping the puck and has been good in doing so. He has given the Bruins a quality backup and a good complementary piece for Swayman. Korpisalo is comfortable being a Bruin and they are reaping the benefits when his name is called upon.

You Love What You See

Credit to Sweeney, because the trade was not what many would have expected. Both players (Korpisalo and Mark Kastelic) have panned out for the Bruins, making this a win for the Bruins to begin the 2024-25 season. Korpisalo looks comfortable in the crease and is doing his job in net when called upon. The numbers speak volumes and it’d be great to see him continue to build on his performances.