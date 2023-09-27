Darcy Tucker Weighs in on the 2023-24 Maple Leafs (Video)

Former Toronto Maple Leaf, Darcy Tucker, was interviewed this past week by Christine Simpson to discuss his outlook for the upcoming 2023-24 Maple Leafs season. The team is under the new management of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Changes have been made, including adding some grit and fresh faces to the roster, such as Max Domi, son of a former teammate of Tucker’s (Tie Domi).

Tucker Believes the Playoffs Demand a Different Mindset

Tucker is eager to see how the Maple Leafs perform this season, both in the regular season and, more importantly, during the playoffs. He emphasizes that playoff hockey demands a different mindset, with grit and determination playing crucial roles.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

Latest News & Highlights

The infusion of these qualities from new players is seen as an asset because they bring a battle-ready mentality to the team. Tucker acknowledges that the mental shift, along with the potential for changes like the team’s goal song, can have a positive impact. [He’s not the first to mention the goal song.]

Tucker Likes Max Domi’s Signing by the Maple Leafs

Speaking about Max Domi, Tucker highlights not only his hockey skills but also his character, noting that he’s known Domi’s family for many years. He believes that Domi’s addition to the team will be exciting for fans and alumni alike.

Nylander and Domi showed early signs of chemistry in a 3-2 loss to the Senators to open the preseason.



Summary, post-game notes, Keefe's quotes, and game highlights 👇 https://t.co/VWLXdg8tx2 #LeafsForever — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) September 24, 2023

As for predictions, Tucker expresses confidence in the Maple Leafs’ prospects. He sees a strong roster with skilled forwards, added grit, and solid goaltending from the previous season. Tucker also expects the defense to step up physically, making the team a formidable playoff contender. While he acknowledges the role of luck in a successful season, he’s particularly excited about the infusion of grit and the potential mindset changes within the team.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Tucker’s insights offer a positive outlook for the upcoming Maple Leafs season, highlighting the importance of mental toughness, physicality, and the enthusiasm of new additions like Max Domi. Leafs fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead with optimism and anticipation.