Maple Leafs Reportedly Exploring Trade Market

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly exploring the trade market as they look to improve their roster. In a recent report from The Fourth Period, it was noted that general manager Brad Treliving is looking to add both a top-six forward and a top-four defenceman.

With how the Maple Leafs’ season has gone so far, it makes sense why they would want to look externally. It is clear they are missing a top-six scoring winger to play alongside Auston Matthews. On top of that, with Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo still out, the blue line has taken a hit and they are in need of a reliable top-four defenceman. The question now becomes who they could realistically target.

Maple Leafs Exploring the Trade Market

If the Maple Leafs are exploring the trade market, that also means they are likely shopping some players to use in potential deals. A few names highlighted by The Fourth Period include Matias Maccelli, who I wrote about recently after being linked to the Boston Bruins by Elliotte Friedman, as well as Max Domi, who has not met expectations during his time in Toronto.

Neither of these players are going to land a major return on their own, but they could be used in what are often referred to as hockey trades. Deals where teams swap players who may benefit from a change of scenery or better fit a different role.

The Fourth Period also mentioned a few potential targets that could be of interest to Treliving and the Maple Leafs. One name that came up was Mason Marchment of the Seattle Kraken. Here is what they said:

“The Maple Leafs tried to acquire Mason Marchment in the off-season, before he was dealt to the Seattle Kraken, and he is believed to still be of interest, as TFP’s David Pagnotta reported over the weekend.”

Another name mentioned was Rasmus Andersson, who was also linked to Toronto earlier this week by TSN insider Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun said:

“One thing I should mention is that among the teams that have circled back on Rasmus Andersson is the Toronto Maple Leafs. We know the Leafs tried to trade for Andersson last year at the deadline, and why I mentioned Toronto is that my understanding is that the Leafs would be one of those teams that perhaps Andersson would consider extending with, if in fact a trade would work out between those two teams.”

If the Maple Leafs were to pursue Marchment, the asking price likely would not be overly expensive. A package involving either Domi or Maccelli could be enough to get a deal done. Acquiring Andersson, however, would be much more complicated. That type of trade would likely come at a significant cost, and Ben Danford would almost certainly be part of the conversation. That is not an easy pill to swallow, especially when looking back at the Carlo trade last season, which saw Fraser Minten leave the organization. If Treliving is going to make another major move, he will need to be cautious with the assets he gives up, particularly with the Maple Leafs still sitting on the outside of a playoff spot.

The fact that the Maple Leafs are exploring the trade market shows how motivated they are to try and turn this season around. If they were not, they could look at this year as a down season and potentially position themselves for a high draft pick, which would extend their competitive window.

Instead, it appears they want to exhaust their options and try to fix things now. While playoff hockey in Toronto is always exciting, there is also an argument to be made for taking a step back, addressing the roster issues properly, and coming back stronger next season.