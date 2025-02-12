Maple Leafs Should Inquire About Red Wings’ Vladimir Tarasenko

The Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of pressure on them this season to find success, after losing yet another first-round series to the Boston Bruins in the playoffs last season. They haven’t been very active on the trade market but it wouldn’t be surprising if they started to gauge the trade market during the 4 Nations Face-Off break as teams try to improve their rosters for a deep playoff run.

One thing the Maple Leafs could look to add is some forward depth to bolster their bottom six for a playoff run and while there are plenty of options available, they should inquire about Detroit Red Wings’ Vladimir Tarasenko, who has been brought up in trade rumours recently and could find himself getting moved before the upcoming 2025 Trade Deadline.

Tarasenko, who is 33 years old, has scored seven goals and added 17 assists for 22 points through 53 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 300 goals and added 351 assists for 651 points through 804 games which comes out to a 0.81 points-per-game average. After a recent tidbit from Elliotte Friedman in his recent Saturday Headlines segment, speculation surrounding Tarasenko has begun around the league considering Friedman’s comments that the fit between the Red Wings and Tarasenko wasn’t strong, and the two sides could look to explore their options.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs will have a bit of money to play with, but not a ton. They’re expected to have just over $2.9 million in cap space at the trade deadline which could be enough to take on Tarasenko with retention, but with two years remaining on his current contract, they may have to move some things around to fit in his entire deal considering it’s unlikely the Red Wings would have interest in retaining half of Taranseko’s $4.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2025-26 season. However, that doesn’t make a deal impossible.

Maple Leafs Could Move Out Money or Find Third Team

The first thing the Maple Leafs could look at doing to make a deal work is moving out a contract to find some more money. Ryan Reaves’ $1.35 million contract being moved would make things a little easier. They could also consider finding a third team to retain some of the contract in exchange for a draft pick if they’re ever serious about bringing in Tarasenko. It would be a complex deal to make, but one that strengthens their lineup with a proven winner.

They would likely have to part with at least a second-round pick and a prospect or depth player to make any deal work, but with a player like Tarasenko available, it’s something they should easily consider doing. Realistically, a deal likely looks something like the Maple Leafs acquiring Tarasenko with partial retention in exchange for Nicholas Robertson, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. They would also have to have a deal in place to dump money elsewhere, likely Reaves, to make room. A rebuilding team like the San Jose Sharks or Anaheim Ducks could have interest.

Tarasenko is strong at both ends of the ice and has proven himself to be a worthy asset to contending teams, having won two Stanley Cups already. It might be a little tricky if the Red Wings aren’t interested in retaining salary, but a deal is still very doable at or before the 2025 Trade Deadline if the Maple Leafs are willing to part with good assets to improve their roster.

