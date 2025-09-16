Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Consider Dillon Dube as Top-Six Forward Option

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in an interesting position heading into the 2025-26 season. With no Mitchell Marner anymore, after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, the team has been looking to replace him. They have done a solid job bringing in Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua to fill out their forward core, but they still lack offensive production. Recently, they were linked to Dillon Dube as a potential top-six forward addition.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was discussing what the future could look like for Dube, who was recently permitted to return to the NHL and sign a new contract as soon as October 15th, mentioning the Maple Leafs could be looking for a top-six forward. He clarified that the Maple Leafs aren’t a frontrunner as of right now, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them check in with him.

Dube, who hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2023-24 season, is expected to earn a new deal somewhere in the NHL soon. Last season, he played 42 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Dynamo Minsk, scoring four goals and adding seven assists for 11 points. He was once a promising Calgary Flames prospect, but he isn’t the ideal option in a top-six role.

Dreger did admit that there might be a tough transition period for Dube coming into a large Canadian hockey market after the Hockey Canada trial.

Dube’s Ideal Role Would Be Bottom-Six Player at Best

Dube has 325 NHL games under his belt, having scored 57 goals and added 70 assists for 127 points, which makes him a solid contributor offensively, but his underlying numbers aren’t great.

Analytics aren’t the be-all, end-all in terms of defining how good a player is, but that, combined with Dube not having played in the NHL for a full season, could impact how well he is able to adapt when he returns. The Maple Leafs can afford to take a risk on him for the right price, but it shouldn’t be in a top-six role.

His skating and offensive tendencies are solid, but his defensive game, combined with his overall inability to create opportunities for his teammates, makes him a risky signing, especially in a larger role.

Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The other thing, as mentioned by Dreger as well, is that the Maple Leafs currently have a logjam of forwards and still likely need to make a couple of trades before the new campaign gets underway. With that in mind, it might not make sense for them to consider adding Dube to the mix until they figure out who is moving out and where he could fit.

At the end of the day, it seems inevitable that Dube will be signing a new deal somewhere in the NHL when he becomes eligible to do so. The Maple Leafs could emerge as a strong fit if they move some things around, but they aren’t the most ideal spot for him right now. Time will tell where he ends up signing, but he shouldn’t be considered as a top-six forward option for any team that brings him in.

