4 Reasons the Toronto Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a much different vibe surrounding them entering the 2025-26 season. Though they once again suffered a frustrating exit in 2025 playoffs, they finally made a major shake up to their roster that many of their fans have been hoping to see for years.

It became quite clear that the Maple Leafs weren’t set to win with their now-former core group, and media pressure was only ramping as to when changes were going to be made. That came early in the offseason, when they traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s impossible to call Marner’s departure from the team a benefit, as he produced some of the NHL’s best numbers during his tenure with the Maple Leafs. That said, it could help this team out in other ways as they continue to try and win it all. With that said, here are the four main reasons the Maple Leafs will win the Stanley Cup this coming season.

1: Fewer Distractions Surrounding Team

While it’s hard to blame him for the situation given that he was simply on an expiring contract, the Marner debacle became quite a distraction last season. Fans and media alike were constantly wanting to know whether he was leaving, resulting in plenty of questions not only for himself but his teammates as well.

Having that uncertainty and constant questioning from reporters about the future of one of the organization’s top players will no longer persist, and will be a breath of fresh air for everyone on the roster this season. The main core is locked up past 2025-26, meaning they can just focus on their game instead of having the lingering cloud of doubt over their heads.

2: Auston Matthews is Healthy

Though questions surrounded Marner’s future throughout the 2025-26 season, the 28-year-old had an extremely successful season, posting a career-high 102 points. While he flourished, however, his now former teammate in Auston Matthews had a down season by his standards.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews, who was limited to 67 games, put up 33 goals and 78 points, a significant drop off given he’d posted a career-high 69 goals in 2023-24, (though it was made clear he was playing at far less than 100 per cent for the vast majority of last season.) That no longer appears to be the case.

Matthews recently confirmed to reporters that he’s feeling well and ready to go for 2025-26, and given how his season went and the playoff results, he will be fully motivated and ready to go. He may struggle to replicate his offensive surge in 2023-24, but should be a much-more-impactful player at both ends of the ice this season.

3: New Faces Will Add Spunk

By moving on from Marner, the Maple Leafs were able to free up some cap space which allowed for them to make some additions up front. They not only added talented Finnish winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth, but were able to get dependable middle-six centre Nic Roy as a return from the Golden Knights in the Marner deal.

Both Maccelli and Roy will help add some offensive depth in order to cover up somewhat for the loss of Marner. On top of that, they were also able to acquire Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks. Despite a tough 2024-25, Joshua can not only provide secondary offence himself, but adds toughness and grit to a roster that will be in need of that come the playoffs.

4: Berube Has Another Season to Establish Identity

Perhaps the biggest plus for the Maple Leafs is that they have another season under head coach Craig Berube in which he can continue to establish his identity over the organization. The hard-nosed bench boss was the exact hire this team needed, and it was clear throughout last season the types of strides they were making under his leadership.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Though the Maple Leafs failed to get it done in the playoffs once again, they put forth a valiant effort, taking the Florida Panthers all the way to Game 7 of the second round. The mentality he has already established and will continue to implement moving forward bodes well for the Maple Leafs in their quest to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Exciting Season Lies Ahead

While there could be an adjustment period early into this season for the Maple Leafs given Marner’s departure, they should be able to overcome his loss early and build a new identity moving forward. The removal of that distraction and an arguably deeper overall lineup will help them as they look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.