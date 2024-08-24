John Tavares: Vital Leader or Overpriced Leader? Maple Leafs Fans Weigh In

Earlier this week, I wrote a post suggesting that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be judged by how they handled the situation with their former captain, John Tavares. Rumors had been circulating that the team might not offer him a second contract, potentially letting him go or attempting to move him. I argued that, after Tavares had sacrificed his formal leadership role for the team, the Maple Leafs owed it to him to treat him with respect.

My case was centered around the idea that the organization’s values would be revealed in how they handled Tavares. By re-signing him to a team-friendly contract and allowing him to retire in a Maple Leafs uniform, the franchise could maintain its reputation as a player-friendly organization that values loyalty. [A link to the original post is below this paragraph.]

Related: Maple Leafs’ Reputation Hinges on Their Treatment of Tavares

I proposed that the best outcome would be solidifying Tavares as a Maple Leafs institution. After all, his contributions on and off the ice should align him with Darryl Sittler and Mats Sundin, becoming an icon of Maple Leafs’ history. Tavares has always put the team first, and his legacy in Toronto should be celebrated, not questioned. In my view, keeping him on the roster would honor his commitment and strengthen the team’s future success.

To Say Readers Disagreed About Tavares Is an Understatement

However, to say that readers disagreed with me would be an understatement. While there was some support for Tavares and his contributions to the team, the bulk of the responses my post received were highly critical of both my position and Tavares’ current role with the Maple Leafs. The overwhelming consensus was that Tavares was not worth his contract and that his performance had declined significantly. Given the intensity of much of the feedback, it seemed fair to present the readers’ point of view, which was starkly different from mine.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Timothy Liljegren celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tavares, now the Maple Leafs ex-captain, stirred quite a debate among readers, reflecting a broad spectrum of opinions. While some see him as a valuable leader and contributor, others question his current role and worth on the team. Here’s a breakdown of what fans are saying:

Point One: For Some Fans, Tavares Has Been a Leader and Consistent Performer

Many fans appreciate Tavares’s leadership and consistent point production since joining the Maple Leafs. Despite acknowledging that his $11 million annual salary might be too high, they recognize that this was the deal the Maple Leafs offered and Tavares accepted. These supporters believe that although he’s not the player he once was, he remains a crucial part of the team’s success and should be offered a contract more aligned with his current production, possibly $5-7 million per season. [I believe Tavares will re-sign for just over $4 million.]

Related: Matthews and Laine: Comparing Careers as Rivalry Resurfaces

Point Two: Fans Expressed Concerns About Tavares’ Defensive Play and Salary

On the other hand, some fans argue that Tavares is no longer worth his hefty salary, especially as a third-line center who they feel is below average defensively. These critics believe that the Maple Leafs cannot afford to pay him $5-7 million for a role that doesn’t justify such an expense. They suggest the team should be more cautious with his next contract, potentially offering a much lower salary.

Point Three: Fans Expressed Mixed Feelings on Tavares’ Legacy and Role

Tavares’ legacy as a Maple Leaf was another contentious topic. Some fans feel that while he has had moments of brilliance, such as key performances in the playoffs, his overall impact has been underwhelming. They argue that he has always been somewhat overrated and that paying him elite money was a mistake. These fans see Tavares more as a middle-six forward than a top-tier player.

Toronto Maple Leafs Center John Tavares screens Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

(Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Point Four: Fans Debated Tavares’ Importance, Loyalty, and Team Culture

There’s also a discussion about loyalty and team culture. Some fans express disappointment that Tavares, who was praised as a great captain, might be considered expendable now. They worry that removing his captaincy could have negative implications for team morale. However, others argue that Tavares’ departure, if it happens, would be a natural part of the team evolving and trying to change its culture to achieve better playoff success.

Related: Craig Berube’s ‘No-Care’ Attitude Could Spell Trouble for Maple Leafs

Point Five: Fans Compared Tavares to Other Veterans

The conversation in the comment section veered into comparisons with veteran players like Steven Stamkos, who recently moved to the Nashville Predators. Some fans note that Tavares might face a similar situation to Stamkos, where the team offers a lower contract reflecting his declining role. However, there’s also the belief that if Tavares decides to stay for less money, it could help maintain continuity in the team’s culture, albeit in a reduced role. [The only note to add about Stamkos is that neither Nashville nor Tampa was his hometown. He is from Markham, Ontario.]

Point Six: Some Fans Criticized the Maple Leafs’ Management and Decisions

Finally, a segment of fans was critical of the Maple Leafs’ management. They feel the organization has made several mistakes recently, including handling Tavares’ contract. These fans believe the team should have focused on younger players and see the decision to sign Tavares to such a lucrative deal as a misstep.

Is It Time the Maple Leafs Moved on from Tavares?

In conclusion, Tavares has become a polarizing figure among Maple Leafs fans. Some agree with my assessment and see him as a valuable player whose leadership and experience are vital to the team. Others believe it’s time for the Maple Leafs to invest in younger talent. The discussions around his future with the team reflect broader concerns about the direction the Maple Leafs should take to achieve long-term success.

Related: Expectations for Maple Leafs’ Cowan Should be Reasonable in Pursuit of Roster Spot

Ultimately, the question of whether it’s time for the Maple Leafs to move on from Tavares divides the fanbase. While I believe Tavares’ leadership, experience, and dedication make him a vital part of the team’s core and legacy, many fans strongly disagree. For these critics, Tavares’ hefty salary, declining defensive play, and perceived underwhelming impact make him a candidate for either a reduced role or an outright departure. Forget his legacy; they argue that moving on from Tavares would free up valuable cap space and signal a necessary shift toward investing in younger talent for the team’s future success.

Although I believe that Tavares deserves to finish his career as a Maple Leaf, it’s clear that a significant portion of the fanbase feels it’s time for the organization to take a different path.