Matthews and Laine: Comparing Careers as Rivalry Resurfaces

The rivalry between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, once a hot topic among NHL fans, has reignited with Laine’s recent trade to the Montreal Canadiens. With both players now in the Atlantic Division, fans are eager to see how these two top picks from the 2016 NHL Draft will stack up against each other in the upcoming season.

Some will say there’s no comparison considering the different turns each player has taken since being drafted. Others wonder if Laine can find a level of his game that disappeared now that a fresh start might have him excited and feeling good about coming to Montreal.

A Look at Their Careers so Far

Matthews, the first overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, has developed into one of the league’s premier goal scorers. His career statistics are impressive, with 562 regular season games played, 368 goals, 281 assists, and 649 points. Matthews boasts a remarkable plus/minus rating of +140, reflecting his consistent two-way play and impact on the ice. The Maple Leafs have struggled to find playoff success with Matthews, who was recently named captain to help turn things around.

Individually, Matthews has been great. As a team under his leadership and star power, the results have been lacking.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Laine, selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets, has had a career marked by significant ups and downs. He’s struggled with personal issues, his teams have moved on from him (as he’s desired to move on from them) and he’s tried for a fresh start more than once.

Laine has played 480 games, scoring 204 goals and adding 184 assists for 388 points. However, his career plus/minus of -58 is a huge red flag. This is a player who has struggled with consistency and has faced more injuries and personal issues.

The Renewed Rivalry

With Laine now donning a Canadiens jersey, the Matthews-Laine rivalry is inevitably going to be a major topic of discussion regardless of the different results these two players have produced. It’s a new chapter in an old story and while Matthews has clearly outperformed Laine in terms of career statistics and accolades, Laine’s unique skill set still makes him a formidable opponent. This is a player who, at one time, scored a combined 80 goals over just 155 games.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Canadiens, Blue Jackets

There is still a dynamic quality that Laine possesses. He just needs to find it. If he’s finally past his personal issues and can relish the opportunity presented by the Canadiens with a roster that has some young and potentially elite offensive talent, his hope of scoring 40-plus goals isn’t impossible. Matthews is likely to keep up his goal-scoring, good for anywhere from 40-60 goals per season.

Looking Ahead: The Future of the Rivalry

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, the renewed rivalry between Matthews and Laine will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch. While it’s clear that Matthews has had the more successful career so far, but Laine’s move to Montreal will make for an interesting narrative.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Maple Leafs fans, there’s little debate over who is the better player. Matthews’ consistent performance, leadership, and scoring ability have solidified his status as one of the NHL’s elite. However, Laine’s arrival in Montreal gives Canadiens fans hope that he can rediscover the form that made him one of the league’s most feared goal scorers when he first entered the NHL. For all fans, the hope is that Laine can make comparing the two players an interesting conversation.

If nothing else, the Matthews vs. Laine rivalry is about more than just comparing statistics; it’s a tale of two players whose careers have taken different paths.