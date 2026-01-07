Matthews’ Strong Play Shuts Down Trade Rumours

It’s funny how just a few weeks can change everything. Just a few weeks ago, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was public enemy number one, with at least 75 percent of the fan base calling for him to be traded. Now, after six goals and eight points since the start of 2026, everyone is back to praising him.

Unfortunately, this is Toronto. If things aren’t going well, the fans will eat you alive. For Matthews, it wasn’t going well. He struggled with a lack of production, the mystery injury that looked to be affecting his season, and trying to build chemistry with his new linemates. It was hard to watch. But now, in just seven days, it’s all in the rearview, and he’s looking like his old self again.

New Year, Old Matthews

The turn of the calendar gave both Matthews and the Leafs a fresh start they desperately needed. It kicked off on New Year’s Day against the Winnipeg Jets, and Matthews looked unstoppable. He dominated, scoring his 14th career hat trick and adding an assist to help the Leafs come back from a three-goal deficit in a 6-5 win. That mystery injury from early November seemed like a distant memory as his shot has power back behind it.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Two days later, he carried that momentum to Long Island against the New York Islanders. The game ended in a frustrating overtime loss, but it was one for the history books. Matthews scored twice, and that second goal was his 421st, moving him past Mats Sundin to become the all-time leading goal scorer in Maple Leafs history.

His hot play continued last night when he scored again against the Florida Panthers to reach 422 career goals. You can tell by the way he’s carrying himself that he’s back and full of confidence. He’s controlling the puck through all three zones, driving play, and isn’t afraid to shoot. It’s been a long time coming, but he’s finally getting back to form at the perfect time as he helps push his club toward a playoff spot.

Matthews Shuts Down Trade Rumours

Just a few weeks ago, trade rumours were popping up almost daily. Some had him going to the Detroit Red Wings, the San Jose Sharks, and other places. But it was never going to happen, and most people knew that. Because he was struggling, fans wanted him moved. Now, after turning his season around, most fans would be devastated if he were traded. The good news is that won’t happen unless Matthews requests a trade, which seems very unlikely despite reports suggesting he’s unhappy in Toronto. Just look at what he said after breaking Sundin’s goal-scoring record:

“You know, it’s a very historical franchise, and I take a lot of pride in putting on the jersey every day. To be mentioned in the same sentence as some of the greats that have come before us means a lot. It’s extremely special, I’m very humbled, and I couldn’t do it without the great group of guys around me. It just means a lot.”

Does that sound like a player who wants out? Not to me. It sounds like a player who wants to be here for a long time and continue breaking records. It’s important to remember, we are witnessing one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Maple Leafs of all time. Cherish it, and whatever you do, don’t run him out of town, you’ll regret it.