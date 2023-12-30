McLeod, Meier, & Mercer Driving Devils to Success

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has become notorious for his line shuffling, often searching within games, shift to shift, for combinations that work. When he does find a combination that produces, he is willing to keep the group together for as long as it continues to prosper. Over the last week, Ruff has tinkered with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier’s linemates, but he has left intact one line: Michael McLeod, Timo Meier, and Dawson Mercer. He described seeking chemistry through line construction, “It’s something that you hope you find with any team that you are with. You want lines to click, and you know that for good periods of time, a line will stay together.

A lot of times, two players will stay together, and you’re maybe rotating one guy in. Right now (the McLeod, Mercer, Meier line) has good chemistry.” The line has repaid Ruff’s confidence by being the best Devils line for at least the last three games.

Talent is There

The McLeod, Meier, Mercer line, dubbed 3M by some, was formed out of necessity. At the time, Meier and Mercer struggled to find the scoresheet and had difficulty gelling with other units. After being coveted for years by Devils fans and management, Meier was finally acquired from the San Jose Sharks just before last season’s trade deadline. At the time, Meier was injured and had to wait a week before making his Devils debut. From that debut through the regular season, he led the team in goals, finishing the season with 40 combined between the two teams.

“He’s got that shot, that he can put it right through the goalie, and we look to capitalize on that.” Dawson Mercer on Timo Meier

Mercer has been the team’s iron man over the last three seasons, not missing a game since his debut on opening night in 2021. The versatile forward has been moved all over the ice in that time, playing center and both wings alongside Nico Hishcier and Jack Hughes or centering a bottom-six checking line. He is part of the team’s top penalty-killing unit with Erik Haula and is regularly deployed on the power play. Like Meier, Mercer got off to an uneven start to begin the season, hitting the first real drought of his young career and often looking out of sorts. Since being united with Meier and McLeod, he has been playing like the two-way terror he was last season, active in all three zones, and an above-average finisher. He now has goals in back-to-back games and six points in his last four games.

Like his linemates, McLeod was selected in the first round, signifying a level of skill and talent that needed to emerge. The player who tore up junior hockey with his offensive game has had to refine his skills at the NHL level and has evolved into the top faceoff specialist in the league and a sleeper Selke Trophy candidate. He began his ascent in last season’s playoffs and has not slowed this season. McLeod helped keep the Devils afloat when centers Hughes and Hischier went down with injuries earlier in the season, often pushing up the lineup and chewing up top-six minutes with alacrity. His teammates have noticed his play. As Hughes noted, “he’s carved out a role for himself and a really important role… So he’s a guy that everyone in this locker room really respects because every night he brings it, he’s a complete gamer.” McLeod has shown to be the perfect center for this line.

Play Driving, Earning Results

The Devils have been spectacularly inconsistent throughout this season. While injuries to arguably the team’s best players in Hughes, Hischier, and Dougie Hamilton are a reason, there is more underlying the lack of steady play. Ruff has gained a reputation as a coach who treats his line combinations like a mad scientist seeking the latest magic potion. This was exacerbated by slow starts from Meier, Mercer, and Ondrej Palat, along with combinations that clicked last season just not working. When asked about why he thinks this line has clicked, Ruff gave credit to his players:

"right now they got good chemistry I think Michael's speed as the centerman has opened up some lanes for Timo and the fact that Dawson's been good to get pucks on net and get around the net. It's been a good complement for the group." Lindy Ruff When asked, Mercer and Meier alluded to the play driving of McLeod as the reason for the line's success. "Mikey's a guy who can drive play, and he goes to the net, so he creates room for other guys and just really good in the face-off circle, and if you can start with the puck, that's always an advantage." shared Meier after the victory over the Blue Jackets. The trio has found a rhythm that led them to be successful down low and around the net, something that has eluded the Devils recently. McLeod's hard-charging style resulted directly in goals for Meier against the Edmonton Oilers and again against the Detroit Red Wings.

The line has propelled the Devils to wins in two straight heading into back-to-backs with Ottawa and Boston. In their time together, they have played just over 30 minutes at 5v5, have more shots, high-danger chances, and goals than their opponents, scoring 66% of the goals despite being even in total scoring chances. and outscoring opponents. They have played to an expected goals percentage of 67, a shooting percentage of 25, and a faceoff percentage of 62.5. While Ruff has often juggled his lines to jumpstart Hughes, who has had a frustrating week, he has resisted the temptation of putting frequent linemates Mercer or Meier alongside Hughes.

The line has found a way to mesh seamlessly. One of the main ingredients has been the group’s speed, which has put pressure on defenders off the rush. McLeod cites the trio’s play down low in the corners and winning wall battles as the main ingredients for their success. He also credits the group’s forecheck, getting the puck up ice quickly in the neutral zone, getting low in the offensive zone, and attacking the net.

Both McLeod and Mercer are both pending restricted free agents. Mercer is now in double digits for goals and could get to 30 for the year, and McLeod is sure to set a career-high in both goals (nine) and points (26), as he currently has seven goals and seven assists. The pair are playing themselves into lucrative long-term contracts, which could solidify the team’s top nine for years to come and finish the core of a future Stanley Cup Champion.

As the Devils navigate what some have called the most difficult schedule remaining in the NHL, their lines are certain to change. One thing that Ruff can be certain of is that should he need to set the tone with speed, getting pucks inside and around the net, he can always put out the McLeod, Mercer, Meier line to get his team playing in that direction.