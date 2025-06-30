Meet the Minnesota Wild’s 2025 Draft Class

The Minnesota Wild didn’t make a big splash at this year’s draft, but they did make some solid selections. As most know, they didn’t have any first-round picks this year because of their trade for David Jiříček last season, which sent their only first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They did have a pick in the second round, three in the fourth round, and one in the fifth round.

The Wild made some solid selections that will be important to their future success, and they also made a couple of trades to get those picks. In this article, we’ll look at each pick and who they traded to get that pick. We’ll start with the second round and the very first selection they made for their draft.

Wild Pick Up Hallquisth

The Wild started the day with a bit of a surprise, instead of picking a center like many thought, including myself, they went with a defenseman, Theodor Hallquisth from Sweden. He’s a very offensive-minded player who isn’t afraid to take a shot when he has a chance. He also plays a heads-up game and watches for the open player to set up a pass.

In terms of points, he played in 84 games for several different teams throughout the past season, all in Sweden, and he put up seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points. He’s not just focused on offense either; he prioritizes defense as well. He’s a fast skater and keeps the opposing player to the outside perimeter and doesn’t allow them near the goaltender.

Theodor Hallquisth, Orebro (Photo credit: Örebro Hockey)

He likely won’t join the Wild for a couple of seasons, but that will give him time to develop his game more for the NHL style, except for his physicality. He’s already willing to throw his body around, so he just needs to grow his game a bit in other areas, as most prospects do, such as more speed, etc, and he’ll be ready to join the Wild.

Wild Build Depth in Benák

The Wild made the decision to trade Frédérick Gaudreau for this fourth-round pick, 102nd overall, and they chose Adam Benák. They made a good choice for their future, as Benák has a strong scoring touch. In the United States Hockey League, he played 56 games and recorded 17 goals plus an impressive 42 assists for 59 points. He’s a smart player who can see the play unfold before it actually does, and that’s how he added up those assists.

He’s smaller, but he’s not afraid to get into the tight areas, and that means the crease as well. He can sneak in behind the defense and find himself open for a pass to put in past the goaltender. Not only has he snuck into the slot, but Benák has also gotten himself breakaways in the same way. Once again, he likely won’t join the Wild’s roster for some time, but they’ll be ready for his speed and skill when he is able to be added to the lineup.

Wild Add Amidovski

The Wild’s second pick in the fourth round was also courtesy of a trade, but this time they traded defenseman Declan Chisholm for this pick. They did acquire a defenseman in the trade in the fourth round at 123rd overall, which they used on Lirim Amidovski from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He’s not as big of a scorer as Benák, but he can grow that part of his game.

He played in 67 games and registered 19 goals plus 13 assists for 32 points. He’s a lanky forward who has some speed to his game, but will need to improve that before he gets to the NHL. However, he does use physicality with that speed, and he’s able to keep possession of the puck that way, something that will help him in his journey to the NHL when he gets there in a few years.

Wild Pick Up Klippenstein

The Wild used their own fourth-round pick that didn’t come as a trade on Carter Klippenstein at 181st overall from the Western Hockey League (WHL). He’s another forward who isn’t a big scorer yet, but he has the potential. He has strong puck-handling skills that allow him to play a heads-up style and make good passes. Those hands also have a great shot, especially from the outer perimeter.

He isn’t afraid to shoot from anywhere in the offensive zone, and that’s how he’s able to beat the goaltender. In 58 games played, he recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points. Again, he doesn’t tally a lot of points, but his play away from the puck is just as important, and he’ll have time to improve his game before he makes it to the NHL.

Wild’s Final Pick

The Wild used their final pick in the fifth round on a defenseman, Justin Kipkie from the WHL. He registers as many points as a forward, and the Wild will be looking forward to the day they can add him to the lineup if he can continue to rack up points. He played in 64 games, where he tallied 12 goals plus a whopping 50 assists for 62 points this last season.

Although he had that many points, it’s important to remember he was picked in the fifth round, so there may be a number of things he has to fix in his game before he makes it. There aren’t quite as many fifth-round players in the NHL versus higher rounds, so hopefully he can continue to improve his game and force his way onto the Wild’s roster.

Wild Draft Wrap-Up

The Wild made some solid choices in the draft, and they made some wise trades before and during the draft to get even more picks. It may take some time before fans see any of these picks, but the Wild have a strong future ahead of them, and these picks are hopefully just the beginning.

