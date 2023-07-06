Meet the New Canucks: Zach Sawchenko

The Vancouver Canucks helped solidify their goaltending depth by signing Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract that carries a $775,000 cap hit. This will be his third organization, having spent time with the San Jose Sharks and, most recently, being an American Hockey League (AHL) starter in the Carolina Hurricanes system. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season and will carry a qualifying offer of $813,750 if the Canucks want to retain his rights.

Sawchenko is a great example of when hard work pays off. After not being drafted, he went the USports route playing for the University of Alberta Golden Bears from 2017 to 2019, winning the USports University Cup in 2018. He impressed during his short time there to earn an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda before signing an entry-level contract with the Sharks in 2021. He is projected to play the season with the Abbotsford Canucks but may be called up if injuries occur during the season.

Sawchenko’s 2022-23 Season

After not being qualified by the Sharks, Sawchenko signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He played the entire season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves, finishing the campaign with a record of 17-18-3 over 41 games. Over the year, he also recorded a save percentage of .895, a goals-against average of 3.10, and posted one shutout that came in early December against the Iowa Wild. Unfortunately, the Wolves missed the playoffs despite a strong push to end the regular season.

While Sawchenko’s season did not end the way he had hoped for, there were positives to draw from his performance. He showed he can be a starter at the AHL level for a prolonged period of time and showed an ability to rebound from tough losses through the year. Overall, his 2022-23 season was a great learning experience for him as it was the first time in his pro career he spent the entire year in one league. The hope is that he can continue to develop during the 2023-24 season and become a viable option for the Canucks over multiple years.

Sawchenko’s Fit With the Canucks

Based on Vancouver’s goaltender depth, it looks as though Sawchenko was brought in to be the backup in Abbotsford. Artūrs Šilovs is expected to get the bulk of the starts, which means anywhere between 20-30 games is what should be expected. He could also be used as a backup at the NHL level if either Thatcher Demko or Spencer Martin has a short-term injury, allowing the young Latvian goaltender to stay in the AHL and get as many games as possible.

Having Sawchenko in the AHL also gives the Canucks some stability if they decide to trade a goaltender throughout the season. Depending on where Vancouver is in the standings and Šilovs’ development, they may decide to move Martin near the trade deadline, as he is an unrestricted free agent heading into the summer. This would mean he could either jump into the backup role at the NHL level for the rest of the season or be used as the starter in Abbotsford as they push for a playoff spot.

Overall, this is a low-risk move that benefits both the player and the team. For Sawchenko, he gets to work with Marko Torenius and Ian Clark throughout the season, while Vancouver adds some stability to their goaltending depth chart. Also, as it is a one-year deal, if it doesn’t work out, both parties can separate without any lingering issues in the future. While this may not be the most exciting signing this offseason, it is a smart move by the Canucks that should have a positive impact on the organization next season.