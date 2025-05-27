Memorial Cup Day 4: Meneghin Shuts Down Wildcats, Tigers Move to 2-0 With 3-1 Victory

In a matchup between the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Champions (QMJHL), Moncton Wildcats, and the Western Hockey League Champions (WHL), the Medicine Hat Tigers, the goaltenders took centre stage. Both Harrison Meneghin (Medicine Hat) and Mathis Rousseau (Moncton) were rock-solid in between the pipes for their respective teams. In the end, the Tigers’ offensive barrage would lead them to a 3-1 win.

Speed Creates Offensive Opportunities

Throughout the game, the Tigers used a mix of their speed and quick puck movement to keep the Wildcats’ defence on its heels. There were multiple times where either a stretch pass or a cross-ice pass on a breakout led to a rush for Medicine Hat, thanks to the speed and pace at which they play. These situations were not limited just to breakouts or rushes, as the Tigers’ speed with the puck in the offensive zone created problems for the Wildcats all night long.

Rousseau was plenty busy in the loss, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced. He made several stops that helped keep the Wildcats in the game while being challenged with shots from any and every spot on the ice.

Pickford Makes a Big Impact

One of the unsung heroes for the Tigers in the first two games of the Memorial Cup has been defenceman Bryce Pickford. Pickford, a re-entry in this year’s NHL Draft, has been rock solid from the backend of the ice for the WHL champs. While he did not factor into the scoring in the 3-1 victory after scoring twice against the Rimouski Oceanic on May 23, he was one of the Tigers’ most solid players all-around.

Defensively, Pickford continued to be as steady as can be, shutting down any kind of rushes or chances that the Wildcats tried to generate. Even when it looked like he had been beaten on a couple of plays, he stuck with it and ended up closing out his opponent to limit any kind of damage. Offensively, he kept himself busy and active by jumping into the play as often as possible and finding ways to get a shot on the net. He ended up finishing third on the team in shots, behind Gavin McKenna (six shots) and Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie (eight shots).

Meneghin Stands Tall Again

After a strong first game in the tournament, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Harrison Meneghin continued his strong postseason play with a shutdown game in the 3-1 victory. In the goaltender battle between himself and Rousseau, Meneghin may not have been challenged as much (he faced 22 shots compared to the 40 that Rousseau faced), but he was strong when he was. In a tight game, he made plenty of big-time saves to help keep the Tigers in the lead they held from the 15-minute mark of the first period until the final horn.

After going 14-1 in the WHL Playoffs and earning Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors for his play, Meneghin continues to be a major bright spot for the Tigers and gives them as strong of a chance as any team to win the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Other Game Notes

Another Lightning prospect made an impact on the game, with Wildcats’ defenceman Dyllan Gill scoring the lone goal less than a minute into the third period.

In the win, the aforementioned Ritchie tallied two goals and an assist for the Tigers. His efforts earned him Player of the Game honors.

While not making an impact on the scoresheet, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom had a strong game in his first Memorial Cup game after missing the Tigers’ opener.

What’s Next

The Tigers and Wildcats are headed in opposite directions after their matchup. The Tigers will square off with Easton Cowan and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Champions, the London Knights, on May 27, in a game that will determine who will get the automatic bid to the championship game. The losing team will have to play in the semi-final game. The Wildcats, dropping to 0-2 in the tournament, will have to take on their QMJHL Finals counterpart, the Rimouski Oceanic, in a win-or-go-home game on May 28.