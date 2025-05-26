3 Takeaways From the Charge’s 2-1 OT Loss to the Frost in Game 4

On Monday, May 26, the Minnesota Frost hosted the Ottawa Charge for Game 4 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Final. Both teams played a tough game, forcing Game 4 into overtime for the fourth time in this series. The Frost ultimately won 2-1, winning the Walter Cup on home ice and ending the Charge’s 2024-25 PWHL season.

Vanisova Kept Charge in the Game

Ten minutes into the second period, the Frost scored their first goal to be the first of the two teams on the board. Around the same time in the third period, the Charge evened the score. Jocelyne Larocque passed the puck down to Danielle Serdachny in the Frost’s offensive zone. Serdachny passed the puck up and skated through two Frost players to repossess it in the Charge’s offensive zone. As she skated it behind Maddie Rooney’s net, Serdachny spotted Tereza Vanisova near the net and passed the puck to her. With a shot, Vanisova tied the game with 9:51 remaining in regulation time.

Tereza Vanisova, Ottawa Charge (Photo by /PWHL)

Despite leading the Charge in goals in regular-season games, this was only Vanisova’s first postseason goal. Throughout 30 regular-season games, Vanisova recorded 22 points via 15 goals and seven assists. She had three assists in the playoffs, putting her in a tie for second place with four points. With her performance in both the regular season and the playoffs, the Charge should protect Vanisova as she was a consistent playmaker for the team in the 2024-25 season.

Philips Had a Knockout Performance

Gwyneth Philips has had the most incredible rookie season. She defended the crease for the Charge in place of Emerance Maschmeyer after she endured a season-ending lower-body injury on March 14 against the Frost. Philips finished the regular season after playing in 15 games and recorded eight wins and five losses. Her goals-against average (GAA) concluded at 2.11 for the regular season, and her save percentage (SV%) was .919. In the playoffs, Philips played in eight games, recording four wins and four losses. She recorded a GAA of 1.23 and an SV% of .952. With a performance like that, it is hard to believe that the Charge lost. However, this is just a testament to how competitive this league is and how talented these players are.

For her performance in the playoffs, Philips was voted the recipient of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award. In her rookie season, she surpassed Aerin Frankel’s record of playoff minutes played last season. Philips has set a new record, playing 635:25 throughout her eight playoff games.

Philips was selected in the third round by the Charge in the 2024 Entry Draft. She was the first goalie selected in this draft; she was certainly a success story for Ottawa throughout their 2024-25 season.

Charge Stayed Strong All Series

Despite being handed a tough loss, there is no denying that the Charge had an incredible performance throughout the entirety of the playoffs. Five of their eight playoff games went into overtime to determine the winner, including the longest playoff game in PWHL history in the semi-finals. Not only that, but Ottawa beat the number one team in the PWHL, the Montreal Victoire, in the semi-finals. The Charge held their own against the Frost in the Walter Cup Final, scoring first in the first three games of the series.

The Charge should be proud of their 2024-25 season. Losing some of these players in the upcoming Expansion Draft and potential offseason trades will be difficult, however, it is for the betterment of the league.

Expansion Draft Will be Held on June 9

There is still plenty to be done during the offseason for the PWHL. On June 9, the PWHL will host its Expansion Draft for PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver to gain players before the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, which will be held on June 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa.