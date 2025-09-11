Minnesota Wild Can Be Patient With Kaprizov Extension

After a pretty quiet offseason with just some minor signings and bringing on Vladimir Tarasenko, the Minnesota Wild made some pretty big news on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with a Kirill Kaprizov contract offer. However, that wasn’t the biggest piece of news; it was Kaprizov’s supposed rejection of the contract that made the biggest waves.

According to Sportsnet, Kaprizov turned down an eight-year deal worth $128 million, which means he would’ve been making an NHL record-setting, $16 million a season. However, it’s unclear if this is true because Wild general manager Bill Guerin claimed later it was not. If it is true, of course, it came as a shock to many, but to others it wasn’t. In this article, we’ll explore why this isn’t a cause for concern if it is true, starting with this isn’t the first time Kaprizov has waited.

Kaprizov’s Waited It Out Before

Many may not remember, but this has happened before with Kaprizov and his last contract. When he signed his first big contract, they didn’t agree to terms until a couple of days before training camp that season. He still has this season under contract with the Wild, so while it would be great to get an extension signed soon, the heat isn’t on just yet. It was known this could happen, and it was known this deal would take some time.

If this wasn’t the first offer reported and was after the season had already gotten underway, then it would be time to be worried a bit. Right now, it’s not necessarily concerning, but the longer it plays out, it will start to become concerning. What’s good about this is the two sides are talking and figuring things out, the Wild are still very committed to signing him according to a post by Michael Russo of The Athletic which is what they’ve said all offseason.

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Wild’s general manager, Bill Guerin, has said multiple times in the past that, as a former player himself, he understands players trying to hold out mainly for arbitration. But he understands and doesn’t blame them for trying to ask for more money, especially since it’s something he’s done in the past. That’s what gives Guerin a slight advantage, too; he knows what it’s like to be a player and see things from their point of view, but he also is working for the team and knows what needs to get done on the business side of things to make the two meet in the best outcome. So, in short, it’s not time to worry just yet because this isn’t the first time Kaprizov has pushed back on a contract.

Long-Term Likely the Issue

The Wild weren’t comfortable signing Marco Rossi to a long-term deal, and now it appears that Kaprizov may not be comfortable signing a long-term deal with the Wild if the report is true. Realistically, while it would be great to lock up someone like Kaprizov to an eight-year deal while they’re still allowed, since the NHL is changing that rule next season, it’s not all bad that it didn’t work out.

Looking at it from both sides, like Wild NHL writer Jessi Pierce pointed out, Kaprizov didn’t turn down the money but likely the length of the contract. Honestly, eight-year contracts are great when the players are in their early 20s, but Kaprizov is 28. If he’d signed an eight-year deal, he’d be 36 by the time it ends, and who knows where his career will be by then. He may not be the $16 million player the Wild got at the beginning, which is likely, as players don’t typically get better in their late 30s. It’s also good for Kaprizov if he signs a shorter deal, depending on the length and offer, of course, but then he can potentially re-sign later for even more, similar to a Rossi situation rather than being locked in for a lesser amount than he could get.

Of course, the Wild will want him longer than three years, but a four or even five-year deal would meet right in the middle and give both sides a chance to not be locked in for too long. Kaprizov wants to win a Stanley Cup, and if the Wild can’t produce, he has an out, but flipped, the Wild also want to win a Stanley Cup, and their best bet is with Kaprizov on their side, so having him for a few years is better than none with the chance to prove they want to make it.

Wild Don’t Need to Rush

While many want the contract signed now so it’s over and not a distraction, realistically, the Wild have time to work everything out and make sure Kaprizov stays here as long as possible. He’s under contract this season, so he can’t go anywhere, and if he truly wanted out, he would’ve demanded a trade to a team that would offer him what he wants. However, he knows the Wild will get it done, and he has stuck it out just like they have. Eventually, if things don’t work out, he may want a trade, but so far, he hasn’t asked for one, and he has the leverage to do so. He knows he’s valuable, and he knows he can get the money he asks for from just about anyone who can afford him.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, especially over the next week, since the Wild will be starting training camp, and again, that’s when Kaprizov signed his last deal. Not saying it will happen again, but it’s not impossible, especially since it seems they’ve been talking with the Wild. Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time until a deal gets signed and Kaprizov will remain with the Wild for a decent amount of time and money for both sides to try and win a Stanley Cup.