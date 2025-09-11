Oilers Leon Draisaitl Question Stumps ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants

One of the most beloved game shows ever, Jeopardy!, is in the middle of its 42nd season. A recent episode provided fans with some NHL trivia—an uncommon occurrence. Any hockey fan who watched, however, would have fared a lot better than the contestants.

Host Ken Jennings, who famously won 74 games in a row in his time as a contestant, posed the question, “Leon Draisaitl stars for the northernmost NHL team but went to warmer Spain to propose to Celeste Desjardins.” Of course, the correct answer would have been, in Jeopardy! lingo, “Who are the Edmonton Oilers?”

This one was a stumper, though. The only one to muster up an answer, Ian, guessed the Winnipeg Jets.

Now, this doesn’t say anything negative about the popularity of Draisaitl, the Oilers, or the NHL. It goes without saying that it’s impossible to know everything. What might seem obvious to hockey fans might not be for some of the most knowledgeable trivia gurus. This is a trend across all sports, in fact, not just hockey. So, they deserve a little bit of a break here.

In 2024–25, Draisaitl was a finalist for the Hart Trophy, recognizing the NHL’s most valuable player. He recorded 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points in 71 games, notching the fifth 100-point campaign of his career.

The 29-year-old German-born forward also led the playoffs in points with 33 in 22 games (11 goals, 22 assists). Falling to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final back-to-back, though, perhaps getting over the championship hump will make him a more well-known figure amongst Jeopardy! players.