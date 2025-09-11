Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Ethan Del Mastro

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on Ethan Del Mastro.

Del Mastro By The Numbers

Drafted: Fourth round (105th overall) in 2021 by the Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman (Left Handed)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 22 years old (1/15/2003)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 24 games

Career Stats: 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 26 games

How He Got Here

Del Mastro was drafted in 2021 from the Mississauga Steelheads (now the Brampton Steelheads) of the OHL, where he had 76 points in 147 games over the span of three seasons, which also included him becoming the team captain in 2022. Steelheads head coach James Richmond said in 2022, “He is, in my opinion, by far and away, the best defenseman up here from the offensive blue line to our net, and I think he’s the best D in the whole league.” (from ‘Blackhawks prospect breakdown: Known as a defensive defenseman, Ethan Del Mastro has some hidden offensive upside’ – The Athletic – 04/12/2022).

He was on almost a point-per-game pace with Mississauga in 2022-23, with 21 points in 22 games, before he was traded to the Sarnia Sting, where he recorded 38 points in 30 games. On top of his growing success, he was also an alternate captain of Team Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, winning gold, with his now Blackhawks teammates Connor Bedard, Colton Dach, Nolan Allan, and Kevin Korchinski. Del Mastro also won gold in 2022, as well.

Ethan Del Mastro, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s always something to drafting a 6-foot-4 defenseman that skates well with both solid offensive and defensive instincts. Which have grown over time as he made his way to the Rockford IceHogs in 2023-24. He spent the majority of the last two seasons in Rockford, even becoming an AHL All-Star in 2024, with 17 points in 31 games. His strong showing in the AHL earned him a call-up to the Blackhawks in April 2024, where he played the final two games of the season. Even though he didn’t record a point, it was a deserved experience for him.

Del Mastro got two different call-ups to the Blackhawks last season; one in January after Craig Smith was placed on injured reserve with a back injury, and in February. The February call-up was the start of his breakout, as he got his first NHL point, and his role increased. His 18 minutes of ice time at even-strength were fifth-most on the team last season, which has led to a bigger conversation surrounding him.

The Hawks then sent him to Rockford for the Calder Cup Playoffs, where he had two points and was a plus-6 in 7 games.

Del Mastro’s Role in 2025-26

Del Mastro can certainly earn a spot on the Blackhawks out of training camp, especially because the coaching staff took notice of him last season, with former head coach Anders Sorensen saying, “He’s willing to absorb a hit, hang onto it, spin off and make a play out of it. He sees the ice real well. [And he makes] a lot of stops defensively.”

His obstacle is that the Blackhawks are crowded on defense right now. But if Del Mastro didn’t make the team out of camp, they likely would take another look at him during the season. He has a smoothness to his game. He is a good passer (remember the stretch pass last season on Ryan Donato’s goal?), and he does have a good snapshot. Furthermore, he can eat minutes and is calm defensively.

With 26 games of NHL experience, there is still a lot of potential for Del Mastro. As the Blackhawks look to develop their defense next season, he is another one they will keep an eye on.