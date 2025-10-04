Wild Extend Filip Gustavsson to 5-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild starting netminder Filip Gustavsson was set to be one of the more intriguing names heading into the 2026 unrestricted free agency class, but he chose the loyalty path. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, he’ll earn $6.8 million against the cap through 2030–31, signing a five-year deal on Oct. 4.

This will be 5 x $6.8M for Gustavsson https://t.co/RrZ4kyrc3A — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 4, 2025

Gustavsson has spent three seasons with the Wild, all with varying success. In 2022–23, he notched a .931 save percentage, 2.10 goals-against average, and a 22–9–7 record across 39 appearances. Seemingly poised to be the next big thing in Minnesota, he inked a three-year extension at age 25.

But then, Gustavsson’s play fell off the map. As an elite defense’s No. 1 guy, he posted an underwhelming .899 save percentage, 3.06 goals-against average, and a 20–18–4 record in the 2023–24 campaign. Fortunately, however, he righted the ship last season. He had a .914 save percentage, 2.56 goals-against average, and a 31–19–6 record, placing him among the league’s upper-echelon of goaltenders.

The Wild are betting on Gustavsson to sustain that level of play, or at least come close to it, over the next six seasons (the five-year deal doesn’t kick in until 2026–27). If he can, an average annual value of just $6.8 million will be a steal. But if inconsistency is in his future, the five-year term and semi-expensive salary could become an albatross.