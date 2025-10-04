Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Hildeby’s Chance, Danford’s Rise & Cowan’s Crossroads

As the preseason winds down, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing three storylines that could shape the start of their season — and perhaps their future. First, Dennis Hildeby is getting one last audition in goal as Toronto tries to sort out its early-season depth chart. Second, 19-year-old defenseman Ben Danford has emerged as the most intriguing young blueliner in camp, showing maturity well beyond his years. And finally, Easton Cowan — the fiery, hard-working forward who seemed poised to grab a roster spot — might find his path blocked for now after an untimely injury to linemate Scott Laughton.

It’s a fitting young trio of tales for this stage of camp. Each of these young players represents a different kind of hope: Hildeby’s fight to prove himself NHL-ready, Danford’s rise as a cornerstone-in-the-making, and Cowan’s growing reputation as a future leader. The Maple Leafs’ decisions on all three will send early signals about how new head coach Craig Berube and general manager Brad Treliving intend to balance the urgency to win now with the patience to build something lasting.

Item One: Dennis Hildeby Gets One Last Game in Backup Battle

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending picture for opening night might be decided in Detroit. Dennis Hildeby will start Saturday’s preseason finale against the Red Wings, a clear sign that management wants one last look before finalizing the depth chart. With Joseph Woll away for personal reasons and no clear timetable for his return, the 23-year-old Swede suddenly finds himself in the spotlight.

Hildeby’s audition is a big one. His preseason numbers — a 3.32 goals-against average and .872 save percentage — don’t leap off the page, but the organization has long been intrigued by his size, calm demeanor, and technical growth. Saturday’s start gives him a chance to show he can handle NHL pressure right now, not just potential down the road.

Veteran James Reimer will dress as the backup against Detroit, making this the clearest signal yet of the Maple Leafs’ thinking. If Hildeby impresses, he could open the season behind Anthony Stolarz. If not, Toronto may lean on Reimer’s experience until Woll returns. One way or another, the team’s goaltending hierarchy will start to take shape this weekend.

Item Two: Ben Danford’s Case as Maple Leafs’ Next Defensive Hope

The Maple Leafs’ blue line has long been criticized for lacking youth and bite — but Ben Danford might be changing that story. Drafted at 31st overall, the rookie has turned heads in camp not with flashy offense, but with poise, positioning, and maturity well beyond his years. Veteran Morgan Rielly praised Danford’s consistency, while head coach Craig Berube called him “noticeable” for the right reasons. That’s no small compliment from a coach known for valuing toughness and accountability.

Ben Danford of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Danford’s emergence feels like a potential turning point for Toronto’s defensive identity. He’s not ready to bump a veteran off the roster just yet, and his recent scratches suggest a more patient approach. Still, every sign points to the Maple Leafs viewing him as part of their longer-term solution — a composed, reliable right-shot defender who could grow into a shutdown role.

For fans craving stability and structure on the back end, Danford represents a glimmer of what’s been missing. He’s not the kind of prospect who wins games with end-to-end rushes, but rather one who prevents them from being lost. If his early performance is any indication, Toronto’s future blue line may finally have a foundation worth believing in.

Item Three: Easton Cowan’s Roster Bid Iffy After Laughton Injury

Easton Cowan looked like a lock for a roster spot — until fate stepped in. The 20-year-old rookie had been skating alongside Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz on what was shaping up to be a surprisingly energetic fourth line. But with Laughton sidelined by injury, that combination has lost its spark, and Toronto suddenly faces a tough decision. At Friday’s practice, David Kämpf slotted in as Laughton’s replacement, and while the line still worked defensively, it lacked the offensive chemistry that made Cowan stand out.

The shift may signal that Cowan’s NHL debut will have to wait. As The Leafs Nation’s Nick Richard noted, it might make more sense to send him to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, where he can log major minutes, play in all situations, and continue to grow into the high-energy, two-way player the organization envisions. It’s not a demotion — it’s a development move. Cowan has impressed throughout camp with his pace, effort, and maturity, and head coach Craig Berube has made it clear that his play hasn’t been the issue.

If anything, the setback highlights the delicacy of roster construction. The Maple Leafs could ice a more traditional checking unit with Lorentz, Kämpf, and Calle Järnkrok, or go heavier with Michael Pezzetta. The question is where the organization will start Cowan’s long-term future.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The preseason finale in Detroit will likely tell us plenty about how this team will open the year — especially in net. If Hildeby stands tall, he might force management’s hand. If not, the door opens for Reimer to start the season as Stolarz’s safety net. Beyond that, eyes will be on Berube’s decisions regarding the youth: will Danford and Cowan stay close enough to feel part of the team, or will they begin the season elsewhere?

Either way, this camp has revealed something Maple Leafs fans haven’t always had — signs of meaningful depth. For the first time in years, Toronto’s future doesn’t rest entirely on its stars. Players like Hildeby, Danford, and Cowan are proof that the organization is starting to build layers beneath its core. They might not all start the season in blue and white, but the message is clear: the next wave is coming, and it’s closer than anyone thought.