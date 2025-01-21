Mitch Marner’s Under-Appreciated 2024-25 Season

In the hockey-crazed city of Toronto, where anything that the Toronto Maple Leafs do becomes a much-discussed focus of social media, many stories have the tendency to get covered and discussed to death. So why is it that one of the very biggest Maple Leafs superstars is being under-appreciated, even while in the midst of the best season of his career and arguably one of the greatest in franchise history?

Of course, I’m talking about Mitch Marner, who is fresh off becoming the fastest player in club history to reach the 700-point plateau.

Mitch Marner recorded his 700th point in his 622nd game and became the fastest player in @MapleLeafs history to reach the milestone, passing Darryl Sittler (666 GP).

Marner reached the milestone against the New Jersey Devils last Thursday, recording two assists in a thrilling 4-3 overtime win. It marked one of already 23 multi-point games for the 27-year-old this season, including in each of his past three games. Conversely, he has only played 12 games this season without hitting the scoresheet at all. All told, he has 67 points (15 goals, 52 assists) in 48 games while holding a comfortable 18-point lead on the rest of the team.

Marner Among League Leaders

Those numbers don’t just look formidable in the context of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs, but they stack up pretty impressively across the NHL. As it currently stands, Marner ranks second in the league in assists, behind only the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon. He’s also fourth overall in points, one spot ahead of Connor McDavid.

The halfway point of the 2024-25 season recently yielded a wave of award check-ins. While offensive leaders like MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl were firmly involved in most Hart Trophy discussions, Marner was rarely mentioned in that context. In fact, currently injured Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov was still generating some Hart buzz stemming from a torrid start, but he now sits 17 points behind Marner.

Sure, MacKinnon and Draisaitl may have statistically stronger cases for the Hart. However, Marner has brought enough value and production to at least be in the conversation. At the very least, he should be hearing some ‘M-V-P’ chants during home games at Scotiabank Arena.

Marner Making Leafs History

Speaking of Scotiabank Arena and the Maple Leafs, Marner’s offensive exploits are quietly placing him in some pretty rarefied air in the annals of history for what is a history-rich franchise. At the moment, he is well on track to top the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career (he ended the season at 99 points in 2022-23). This would make him just the fourth Maple Leaf to ever reach the milestone, joining Doug Gilmour, Daryl Sittler and teammate Auston Matthews – even Mats Sundin never achieved the feat in Toronto. Heck, a strong second half could even have him chasing Gilmour’s franchise-best 127-point campaign in 1992-93.

Marner’s greatness extends outside of just this season. He currently ranks fourth all-time in assists in Maple Leafs’ history, having recently surpassed Dave Keon. He also ranks sixth all-time in points, sitting seven shy of George Armstrong for fifth on the list. From a personal milestone standpoint, he is now just three assists short of 500 for his career.

Why Doesn’t Marner Get More Love?

Given Marner’s stature from a statistical standpoint, it’s hard to understand why he isn’t more widely appreciated in Toronto. After all, he now finds himself mixing it up in the franchise record books alongside the likes of Gilmour and Sittler, players who now stand as beloved legends. Perhaps time will help, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Matthews. Sure, goals may be sexier than assists, but there should be room for both homegrown stars to be equally admired.

It’s also worth noting that those statistical benchmarks only measure regular season production. For a playoff-obsessed Maple Leafs fan base, Marner’s inability to elevate his game in the postseason also offers cause for his under-appreciation. In truth, however, none of the ‘Core Four’ have been their best selves in the league’s second season. And even still, Marner’s 50 career playoff points in 57 games is good for 12th all-time (slightly ahead of Matthews) while remaining at least in the vicinity of point-per-game production.

In truth, fans have been reluctant to fully embrace Marner ever since he and his camp engaged in a long, contentious contract battle in the summer of 2019 that carried into training camp. That holdout has, understandably, brought about a level of apprehension over the upcoming contract negotiations for the pending unrestricted free agent. Even now, it’s difficult to enjoy what has been a highly successful campaign without considering how it might be used as further bargaining leverage for a player who is likely looking to be paid as one of the league’s best.

TOR has made seven and eight year offers in the $11M AAV universe but because it’s a lower AAV and longer term than Auston Matthews, it hasn’t been palatable to Marner. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 11, 2019

While no one is expecting Marner to agree to take a hometown discount on a contract that will likely encompass his remaining prime years, he (along with agent Darren Ferris and the rest of his family) could engender plenty of goodwill among fans by participating in a smooth, easy and fair negotiation. On the other hand, if he hits the open market in an attempt to go to the highest bidder, he would surely continue to struggle to attain fan favourite status – even if he does ultimately return.

In the nine seasons since Marner joined the Maple Leafs organization as the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, he has never recorded less than 40 assists or 60 points. Given that consistent production, it’s probably fair to say that he’s been somewhat taken for granted, even as a dynamic, two-way, point-producing winger who ranks among the league’s best. Instead of focusing on his playoff track record or upcoming contract negotiations, let’s celebrate a remarkable, historic season – and career – that we have been fortunate enough to witness.